‘Lucifer’ Season 5: Tom Ellis Says He and Dennis Haysbert Sobbed and Couldn’t Get Through Their Lines in 1 Scene

While the second half of the fifth season of Netflix's Lucifer may still be fresh in Lucifans minds, it's never too early to start talking about Season 6 (even if it will be the righteously popular series' final run) and that's exactly what star Tom Ellis and executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich plan to do this weekend at Comic0Con@Home. But is Ellis trying to get a headstart on things? It would appear so, based on a post that went live earlier this afternoon. But as is the beauty of an effective teaser, how huge of a tease it ends up being, depends on how you read it.