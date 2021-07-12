Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Lucifer’ Season 5: Tom Ellis Says He and Dennis Haysbert Sobbed and Couldn’t Get Through Their Lines in 1 Scene

By Kourtnee Jackson
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lucifer Season 5 sealed up its second half by forcing Luci to confront his daddy issues, and it happened face-to-face with his almighty father. It was a necessary part of his journey — and Chloe’s too — so that he can finally have a healthy relationship with himself and others in his life. Tom Ellis and Dennis Haysbert brought the laughs, tension, and tears as celestial father and son, but there’s one season 5B scene in the show that moved both actors emotionally.

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

110K+
Followers
67K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Haysbert
Person
Tom Ellis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Creative Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Lucifer season 6 won’t feature Lauren German as Chloe

Thanks to its plot, which is out of the ordinary and the acting level of its characters, Lucifer made history on Netflix. Since its premiere, after being rescued by the platform after being canceled by Fox, it became one of the most watched series worldwide and, in fact, Nielsen confirmed it with its recently published statistics.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tom Ellis previewed details of the sixth season of Lucifer

When it comes to the film industry, the story of the Devil was never out of the ordinary: tormented, bad, vindictive and, above all, dark. But nevertheless, Lucifer transmits the opposite since the most rebellious son of God puts aside evil and greed to show his family and friends that he is nothing more than a person in search of love.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Lucifer Season 6: Tom Ellis Teases Good Things Coming with a DeLorean?

While the second half of the fifth season of Netflix's Lucifer may still be fresh in Lucifans minds, it's never too early to start talking about Season 6 (even if it will be the righteously popular series' final run) and that's exactly what star Tom Ellis and executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich plan to do this weekend at Comic0Con@Home. But is Ellis trying to get a headstart on things? It would appear so, based on a post that went live earlier this afternoon. But as is the beauty of an effective teaser, how huge of a tease it ends up being, depends on how you read it.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Lucifer': Tom Ellis Receives Major Award Nomination for Season 5 Performance

Tom Ellis has something to celebrate! The actor, who has starred as Lucifer Morningstar across Lucifer's full five-seasons, first on Fox and now on Netflix, recently received an awards nomination for the Hollywood Critics Association's inaugural HCA TV Awards. Set to take place on Sunday, Aug. 22 at the Avalon Hollywood, the ceremony meant to recognize the best in broadcast/cable television and streaming media.
TV Serieswmleader.com

Lucifer Season 6: Netflix Sets Premiere Date For Tom Ellis’ Fantasy Show

The sixth and final season of the fantasy superhero series Lucifer will air on September 10 on Netflix, the streaming platform has announced. Lucifer revolves around Lucifer Morningstar, played by Tom Ellis, the Devil, who abandons Hell for Los Angeles where he runs his own nightclub named “LUX” and joins Lauren German’s Detective Chloe Decker to consult the LA Police Department. Lucifer Season 5 Part B: Tom Ellis’ Fantasy Thriller Series Leaves Fans With Many Mixed Emotions!
TV SeriesComicBook

Lucifer Season 6 First Look Revealed by Tom Ellis

A Lucifer season 6 first look has been revealed by series star Tom Ellis, in a new social media post. Ellis shared a photo of himself in character as Lucifer Morningstar looking dapper as ever while posing himself on Back to the Future's signature car, the DMC DeLorean. So will Lucifer season 6 see the titular anti-hero taking a trip through time? With his new status as God, Lucifer can arguably travel to any time or place, DeLorean or not. Is this just some kind of god-level flex by Lucifer? This first bit of insight into Lucifer season 6 is inspiring so many new questions!
TV Serieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Final Season Of ‘Lucifer’ To Kick Off In September

The devil you say! The sixth and final season of Lucifer is practically around the corner?. That’s what Netflix announced this weekend at Comic-Con@Home. Season 6 of the devilishly popular series will debut Sept. 10, according to a report on Deadline. Check out the entertaining trailer on this page for the official news flash.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Lucifer season 6: Tom Ellis shares fun new BTS image!

This weekend, Lucifer star Tom Ellis will be joined by executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich for a virtual San Diego Comic-Con discussion — and we have to imagine that some season 6 spoilers are coming!. Before we get around to that, though, why not also take a peek...
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

The well-deserved nomination came for Tom Ellis for his role in Lucifer

Lucifer set a trend every time he released new episodes and his high numbers prove it. Among the various strengths of the Netflix series is the figure of Tom Ellis, its protagonist. It is therefore surprising that, despite the popularity, both the show and the actor were not lucky with the recognition of the industry. However, the streak begins to change because at least the well-deserved nomination for the British artist for a major accolade has arrived. What is it about?
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Lucifer: Season 6 Premiere Date Confirmed

Finally, Netflix released the premiere date of the sixth and final season of Lucifer. Here we tell you all the details. After so much waiting, Lucifer fans finally found out when the sixth season of the series will arrive on Netflix. This is because the streaming platform revealed the launch plans; therefore, the last season of fiction is getting closer and closer to seeing the light.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Lucifer’ Season 6 Date Announcement!

I’M NOT DANCING, YOU ARE DANCING! September 10 will be a date marked by fire on the calendar and in the hearts of all Lucifans, because it will be the last season premiere of this little devil. In addition, we have the synopsis of the season and some very cool new Lucifer themed profile icons available on Netflix to prepare for the premiere.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Season 6 Teaser Features Major Callback to the Very First Scene

Lucifer Season 6's first teaser dropped on Saturday, and fans might have noticed something similar. If you saw the new scene tagged on at the end of the date announcement, you will know that Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) gets pulled over by a cop. This mirrors the show's first scene, which first aired back in 2016 when the show was still on FOX. In fact, the Lucifer team even brought back the actor behind the cop, Matt Corboy, for the scene.
TV SeriesComicBook

Tom Ellis Teases New Challenges for Lucifer in Season 6

Season 5 of Netflix's Lucifer was a game-changer for the titular character. Tom Ellis' Lucifer Morningstar started the season in Hell and ended it by becoming God after a showdown with his brother Michael (Ellis) that saw Lucifer sacrifice himself to resurrect his love, Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and, in the process, prove himself worthy of taking over the role of the Almighty. But just because Lucifer is now God headed into Season 6 doesn't mean there won't be mysteries and challenges for him to face. According to Ellis, Lucifer has a lot to solve in the show's final season.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Lucifer's final season to premiere in September before he finally goes back to hell for good

Netflix hasn’t brought back NBC’s Manifest just yet, indicating that it has moved on from the days of constantly resurrecting popular broadcast shows that fans think were canceled too soon, but one holdover from that era is still hanging around and getting ready for its actual final season—after having already done a few final seasons. We’re talking about Lucifer, which ran for a few seasons on Fox before being picked up by Netflix and then canceled after five seasons, but then Netflix decided to bring it back for another final season last year, officially setting up the end for everybody’s favorite handsome, charming nightclub owner/LAPD consultant who also happens to be the devil.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Lucifer’s final season gets a teaser trailer and premiere date

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for Lucifer which reveals that the sixth and final season of the DC/Vertigo comic book adaptation will premiere on the streaming service on September 10th; watch it here…. This is it, the final season of Lucifer. For real this time. The devil himself...
TV SeriesWinter is Coming

Is Lucifer renewed for season 6?

Netflix has placed a lot of trust and support in Lucifer since saving the show from cancellation in 2018. The show has been renewed and will return for season 6, which will mark the end of the series’ run. Initially, Lucifer was supposed to end after the fourth season. Netflix...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Tom Hiddleston Says He’s Grateful For Loki Season 2 Renewal

After WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were billed as one-off events, Loki is the first Marvel Studios TV series to be pitched as an ongoing show, with a second season announced via a tag at the end of this week’s season 1 finale. Fans can expect further time-travelling hijinks from the Asgardian trickster, then, and star Tom Hiddleston couldn’t be happier to be returning to his iconic character for a new batch of episodes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy