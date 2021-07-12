‘Lucifer’ Season 5: Tom Ellis Says He and Dennis Haysbert Sobbed and Couldn’t Get Through Their Lines in 1 Scene
Lucifer Season 5 sealed up its second half by forcing Luci to confront his daddy issues, and it happened face-to-face with his almighty father. It was a necessary part of his journey — and Chloe’s too — so that he can finally have a healthy relationship with himself and others in his life. Tom Ellis and Dennis Haysbert brought the laughs, tension, and tears as celestial father and son, but there’s one season 5B scene in the show that moved both actors emotionally.www.cheatsheet.com
Comments / 0