Reports are surfacing that the Braves attempted to add another bat to their lineup, this time in the form of a familiar face in Adam Duvall. Adam Duvall has absolutely tortured his former club in 2021, and he has played pretty well against other competition as well. He has a .756 OPS, thanks in part to his 22 home runs. I have to imagine the Braves didn’t offer too much for his services as a rental, and the Marlins thought they could have gotten a better return elsewhere.