Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Vespa Introduces Extremely Limited GTS Super Swiss Edition Scooter

By Janaki Jitchotvisut
RideApart
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVespa’s reputation and iconic design language is so strong that people who otherwise couldn’t possibly care less about two-wheeled anything know exactly what you’re talking about when you mention the name. All you have to do is see or hear it, and your brain immediately draws an image that looks like that very particular classic scooter shape. Small details may have changed over time, but that classic silhouette simply cannot be denied.

www.rideapart.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gts#Scooters#Limited Editions#The Super Swiss Edition#Gts Super#Usb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Country
Switzerland
Related
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Elesense LED Monitor Light Bar with Asymmetrical Design, Auto Dimming and More

With an asymmetrical design, Elesense LED monitor light bar brings comfortable illumination on your desktop. Need more features? Let’s keep checking. The Elesense is a well-designed and fully featured LED monitor light for computer monitor that measures 45 x 2.4 x 2cm. As shown in the images, the monitor light bar delivers an aluminum alloy build anodized sandblasting for prolong durability and stylish aesthetics. Meanwhile, an included 2.4Ghz wireless touch control dial is made of tempered glass and aluminum alloy for durability and a minimal modern look.
Goldoptometrytimes.com

Blackfin introduces new black edition models

Blackfin’s black edition collection welcomes new, nano-plated optical models finished with a polished, gold coating. According to the company, nano-plating makes the glasses shiny, durable, and resistant to wear through a sublimation process, and every pair is reinforced with titanium. Danzica pairs the newest amber rose gold finish with flexible...
CarsRideApart

Rizoma Introduces New Vespa GTS 300 Accessory Collection

Vespa’s GTS 300 isn’t just a pretty face. With its liquid-cooled, 278cc, single-cylinder engine producing 23.8 horsepower and 19.2 lb-ft of torque, this Vespa can scoot too. Of course, the flagship model also flexes its brainpower with traction control, a USB port, LED lighting, and a bike finder device. While some consider the GTS 300 the total package, others prefer the Vespa designs of yore, when simplicity and elegance ruled.
CarsRideApart

Malaguti Prepares Drakon 125 Concept For Imminent Production Run

Founded in 1930 by Antonino Malaguti, Italian brand Malaguti started out as a bicycle manufacturer before expanding to motorcycles in 1958. After 53 years, however, the Bologna-based company folded in 2011. Luckily, Austria’s KSR Group, owners of Brixton Motorcycles, purchased the rights to the defunct brand in 2018. KSR wasted...
CarsRideApart

Italian Custom Shop Outfits Honda Super Cub 125 For Off-Road Duty

Sometimes, it’s cheaper to modify your existing motorcycle to suit your purposes rather than purchase a brand new one. At least that was the case when Honda handed custom shop Motocicli Audaci a 2022 Super Cub C125 to customize. While Team Red designates its Trail 125 for off-road duty, the Italian shop saw the Cub’s potential for dirt domination, resulting in the Super Cub 125X.
BicyclesRideApart

5 Best Parts To Buy On eBay For The Honda Grom

The sun is shining, the birds are singing, and what could be better than starting a new bike project? Whether you want your bike to look good, sound better, and/or improve its performance, eBay and its selection of millions of parts is here to help. Simply plugging in your bike’s year, make, and model and you'll find every part imaginable designed to fit your application.
Beauty & Fashiondrugstorenews.com

Gillette Venus, Rifle Paper launch limited-edition shave collection

Gillette Venus is rolling out a new, aesthetically pleasing limited-edition shave collection. Created alongside Rifle Paper, the products feature the lifestyle brand’s signature hand-illustrated floral designs across a span of personal care products. “We are very excited to announce our collaboration with the purveyor of all things lovely, Rifle Paper,”...
Worldgmauthority.com

GM Introduces Chevy Menlo EV Mickey Space Edition In China

General Motors just introduced the new 2021 Chevy Menlo EV Mickey Space Edition, a special-edition variant of the fully electric crossover that commemorates the 52nd anniversary of the first human to set afoot on the moon on July 20th, 1969. The automaker announced that the new Menlo EV Mickey Space Edition was designed to appeal to young families and will be available in a limited number of units in China.
Lifestyleadafruit.com

TAG Heuer Connected & Super Mario Limited Edition Smartwatch #WearableWednesday

We can’t stop giggling at this limited edition smartwatch. What more could you ask for from a Super Mario TAG Heuer?!. The TAG Heuer Connected levels up in this exclusive new limited edition made in collaboration with Super mario. Blening watchmaking expertise and nods to the universe of Super Mario, this playful and avant-garde luxury smartwatch rewards every challenge, with Mario moving with you.
MakeupTrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Moisturizing Serums

The best-selling Moisture Liposome Serum by Decorté is being introduced in a special TOKYO Limited-Edition design that features Japanese cranes taking flight. The potent serum sets itself apart with a formula powered by the world's first multi-layered Liposome Technology, plus hyaluronic acid, which instantly provides soothing relief, softening, restoration and 24-hour time-released hydration.
ElectronicsAttack Magazine

Rane Releases Limited Edition Seventy A-Track Signature Edition Battle Mixer

Rane has announced a limited run Seventy A-Trak signature edition battle mixer. Rane has announced an exclusive collaboration with DJ, turntablist and producer A-Trak. The Seventy A-Trak Signature Edition is a redesigned remix of the Rane Seventy DJ mixer, reimagined with input from A-Trak and specialised for turntablist performance. Under...
ApparelRideApart

Alpinestars Presents Its Andes V3 Drystar Adventure Jacket

Overzealous adventurers with good taste in gear might have already pulled the trigger when the Andes V3 Drystar Pants from Alpinestars dropped last June. Now, riders can get the full set, thanks to Alpinestars' newest release, the Andes V3 Drystar adventure riding jacket. It's made from the same materials as...
Electronicstechnave.com

3 OPPO products will be coming in Conan Limited Edition soon

A few weeks ago, OPPO Malaysia had released the OPPO Reno5 5G and OPPO Reno5 F Limited Edition across Malaysia. According to sources, the company will be releasing the OPPO Reno6 Pro+ Conan Limited Edition on 28 July. Besides that, the company will release the wireless earbuds Enco Free2 and...
Entertainmentcoolhunting.com

Limited Edition “The Long and Short of It” Vinyl

Limited to 500 copies and available only from Ghostly, this special edition of quickly, quickly’s The Long and Short of It comes on vinyl with a paint-splattered effect. Portland, Oregon-based quickly, quickly (aka musician Graham Jonson) combines countless genres—from psych-jazz to classic hip-hop—on the album, which shows off his immense talent as a songwriter, vocalist and arranger.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport noise-canceling earphones feature durable sapphire glass

Wear the Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport noise-canceling earphones during your most intense workouts. These earbuds can handle it thanks to their shatter-resistant sapphire glass and Kevlar fiber charging case with wireless charging. Meanwhile, 11 mm Beryllium acoustic drivers give you an impressive soundstage with audio that sounds like a live performance. And the Hybrid Active Noise-Canceling setting lets you focus while the 2 Ambient Listening modes bring outside sounds in. Moreover, with a total of 6 microphones and proprietary wind reduction, you get clearer calls wherever you are. Furthermore, the MW08 Sport features 2 memory foam ear tip sizes. They expand to form a seal inside your ear for a comfortable, secure fit. Finally, the charging case fits your pocket and gives you an extra 30 hours of battery life. In total, you get 42 hours of playtime with these sporty earbuds.
CarsPistonheads

Hennessey Exorcist Anniversary Edition introduced

Remember the Hennessey Camaro Exorcist? Course you do. Quite literally pitched as the car to "slay the Dodge Demon" - hence the name - it made a monster of Chevrolet's Camaro ZL1 back in 2017. No, really: with a new supercharger, new cylinder heads, a naughtier cam and a whole host of other tweaks, the Exorcist was about 50 per cent more powerful than a standard ZL1. And that car had 650hp to start with...
ApparelPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Vans Sells Out Limited-Edition Metallica Sneakers

Even 40 years after it brought metal into the mainstream, Metallica remains a cultural juggernaut. The heavy metal band’s outsize influence has bred four Vans collaborations over the years—including this week’s already-sold-out drop celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Grammy-winning ensemble’s best-selling “Black Album.” The limited-edition collection offered two iconic Vans silhouettes—the Sk8-Hi and Classic…
CarsRideApart

This Beautiful 1997 Ducati 916 Could Be Yours

Few bikes are as instantly recognizable as the Ducati 916. Responsible for sparking the love of motorcycles for thousands of 90s kids all over the world, few other bikes are as fitting of the legendary status the Ducati 916 has made for itself. With this bike continuing to be a highly sought after piece in many sportbike enthusiasts' collections, now's your chance to snap up a decent example.

Comments / 1

Community Policy