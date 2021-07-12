Vespa Introduces Extremely Limited GTS Super Swiss Edition Scooter

Wear the Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport noise-canceling earphones during your most intense workouts. These earbuds can handle it thanks to their shatter-resistant sapphire glass and Kevlar fiber charging case with wireless charging. Meanwhile, 11 mm Beryllium acoustic drivers give you an impressive soundstage with audio that sounds like a live performance. And the Hybrid Active Noise-Canceling setting lets you focus while the 2 Ambient Listening modes bring outside sounds in. Moreover, with a total of 6 microphones and proprietary wind reduction, you get clearer calls wherever you are. Furthermore, the MW08 Sport features 2 memory foam ear tip sizes. They expand to form a seal inside your ear for a comfortable, secure fit. Finally, the charging case fits your pocket and gives you an extra 30 hours of battery life. In total, you get 42 hours of playtime with these sporty earbuds.