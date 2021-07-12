Municipality, chamber provide boosts for Bethel Park businesses
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bethel Park municipal officials recognized small businesses in the community were going to need all the help they could get. That resulted in the creation of a “Dine, Shop, Support” section on the municipal website, which urges: “When thinking about gifts, special dinners, workout plans, landscaping, home and/or car repairs, or other everyday needs, please consider purchasing local.”thealmanac.net
Comments / 1