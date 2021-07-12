Cancel
Public Health

Companies, researchers develop devices to detect COVID-19 in breath

COVID-19 Updates
COVID-19 Updates
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1Jj8_0auZhBxO00
(Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

The world is on the cusp of the next great scientific advance to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic: a device that detects COVID-19 in the breath.

According to The New York Times, multiple entities, both foreign and domestic, have developed devices that can detect the so-called breathprint of COVID-19, including Breathomix, a Dutch company, two Singaporean companies, Ohio State University and more.

As humans become infected with a disease, the disease begins to affect biological processes, resulting in a different mix of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in a person's breath. For example, people with diabetes may have breath that smells sweet.

By studying the breath of people with different diseases, scientists can begin to nail down the connection between a given disease and the different VOCs the body produces because of it. With enough data on the correlations, scientists can train algorithms to reliably identify a given disease based on the presence of breath compounds that scientists know are connected to the disease.

Rianne de Vries, the chief technology and scientific officer of Breathomix, said her company had been working to identify multiple diseases in this way before the pandemic.

“We train our system, ‘OK, this is how asthma smells, this how lung cancer smells,” de Vries said. “So it’s building a big database and finding patterns in big data.”

According to The Times, in recent years, these methods have led to breathprints for lung cancer, liver disease, tuberculosis, asthma, inflammatory bowel disease and, now, COVID-19.

“It’s clear now, I think, that you can detect this disease with a breath test,” said Paul Thomas, a chemist at Loughborough University in England. “This isn’t science fiction.”

In one study of the Breathomix device, the SpiroNose, with 4,510 participants, researchers found the device correctly identified at least 98% of people infected with COVID-19, including those without symptoms. (The study has not yet been peer-reviewed.)

However, the study also found a relatively high rate of false positives with the device, so the SpiroNose does not issue a definitive diagnosis. Results are given as either negative or inconclusive, at which point a standard COVID-19 test will be conducted.

Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis are taking a different approach to a breath-based test. Rather than trying to make a device that can detect VOCs, the researchers are developing a biosensor coated in antibodies that bind to the coronavirus behind COVID-19. If someone's breath contains viral particles, they would attach to the antibodies, activating the sensor.

Though the technology now exists to detect COVID-19, some science is still missing, like baselines of expected chemicals to determine what constitutes abnormal. But the research nonetheless offers a promising, fast solution to evaluate the presence of diseases, whether COVID-19 or other infectious diseases as scientists continue to develop breath profiles.

"We’re developing the tools necessary to hopefully help us in the fight for the next disease,” said Edward DeMauro, an engineer at Rutgers University who is working on a COVID breathalyzer. “There is a very big value in, even if the pandemic’s over, not sitting back. That’s not the time to catch our breath.”

COVID-19 Updates

COVID-19 Updates

This is an account for updating the latest coronavirus stats, personal stories, news, opinions in the U.S. (with a focus on several states hit the hardest) and around the globe, follow us so that you don't miss any breaking news of the coronavirus.

