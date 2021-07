Shohei Ohtani has done it all this season, from leading the majors in home runs to throwing 100 mph heat while starting the All-Star Game. So after there were no-hit near misses at Fenway Park, Target Field and Minute Maid Park over the weekend, will the Angels two-way sensation be the next pitcher to give it a go? Ohtani will be starting with an extra day of rest when Los Angeles hosts Colorado. Fellow All-Star Germán Márquez is set to pitch for the Rockies. Ohtani hit his 35th home run Sunday in a win at Minnesota. He’s coming off a sharp start in which he pitched six shutout innings at Oakland.