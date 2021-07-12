Draft UN agreement on biodiversity targets conservation, pollution, finance

As communities across the West are feeling the effects of unprecedented heat waves and drought, wildlife is also suffering with nowhere to escape this hot and fiery new climate. Like humans, most animals are adapted to specific temperature ranges, but many animals struggle more to stay hydrated or to cool their bodies off in extreme heat. As habitat is increasingly fragmented and water becomes less available, compounding stressors make it hard for wildlife to move and adapt to meet their survival needs. Haunting stories of baby raptors hurling themselves out of nests, bears venturing into busy urban areas in search of water, and a billion dead shellfish on Canada’s Pacific coast underscore the urgency with which we must act. The impacts of climate change are already devastating and undeniably overlap with the biodiversity crisis. Leading climate and biodiversity experts recently concluded that we must tackle both crises together to protect a livable future for all of earth’s inhabitants.