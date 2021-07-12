Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Draft UN agreement on biodiversity targets conservation, pollution, finance

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – U.N. negotiators released a set of proposals to protect nature on Monday, including a plan to put at least a third of the planet under conservation protection in the next decade, but environmentalists said the draft fell short on ambition. The 21 proposals https://www.cbd.int/doc/c/abb5/591f/2e46096d3f0330b08ce87a45/wg2020-03-03-en.pdf include targets for...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Pollution#Drought#Land And Sea#Draft Un#Reuters#U N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Country
Scotland
Country
Singapore
News Break
United Nations
Country
China
Related
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Tetra Tech Bags $49M USAID Climate Resilience, Biodiversity Conservation Contract In West Africa

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) has secured a four-year, $49 million single-award contract from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to promote biodiversity conservation and climate-resilient, low emission development in West Africa. Tetra Tech will work with private sector partners to support sustainable natural resources management planning to reduce...
Businessthedallasnews.net

European Commission, Portugal sign economic recovery financing agreement

LISBON, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Portugal signed on Monday agreements with the European Commission on financing and loans from the post-pandemic European economic recovery funds. Portugal's Minister of Planning Nelson de Souza said at the contract signing ceremony here that his country expects the Commission to transfer the first pre-financing totaling 2.1 billion euros (2.48 billion U.S. dollars) "in the coming days."
EnvironmentPosted by
NRDC

The Climate and Biodiversity Crises Collide

As communities across the West are feeling the effects of unprecedented heat waves and drought, wildlife is also suffering with nowhere to escape this hot and fiery new climate. Like humans, most animals are adapted to specific temperature ranges, but many animals struggle more to stay hydrated or to cool their bodies off in extreme heat. As habitat is increasingly fragmented and water becomes less available, compounding stressors make it hard for wildlife to move and adapt to meet their survival needs. Haunting stories of baby raptors hurling themselves out of nests, bears venturing into busy urban areas in search of water, and a billion dead shellfish on Canada’s Pacific coast underscore the urgency with which we must act. The impacts of climate change are already devastating and undeniably overlap with the biodiversity crisis. Leading climate and biodiversity experts recently concluded that we must tackle both crises together to protect a livable future for all of earth’s inhabitants.
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

Innovating for nature: Unlocking carbon markets for people, climate and the planet

Natural Climate Solutions are a critical tool to mitigate climate change and support people and nature. Innovation is needed to build trust and transparency in Carbon Markets. The UpLink Carbon Market Challenge calls for innovative solutions that can help harness the potential of the carbon markets to unlock finance and technologies to support conservation, restoration and land management for people, climate and nature.
AnimalsScience Now

Human-wildlife conflict under climate change

Human-wildlife conflict—defined here as direct interactions between humans and wildlife with adverse outcomes—costs the global economy billions of dollars annually, threatens human lives and livelihoods, and is a leading cause of biodiversity loss (1). These clashes largely stem from the co-occurrence of humans and wildlife seeking limited resources in shared landscapes and often has unforeseen consequences. For example, large carnivore species like leopards may prey upon livestock and disrupt human livelihoods, leading to retaliatory killings that can drive wildlife decline, zoonotic disease outbreaks, and child labor practices (2). As dire as these conflicts have been, climate change is intensifying human-wildlife conflict by exacerbating resource scarcity and forcing people and wildlife to share increasingly crowded spaces. Consequently, human-wildlife conflict is rising in frequency and severity, but the complex connections among climate dynamics, ecological dynamics, and social dynamics contributing to the heightened conflict have yet to be fully appreciated.
Cheyenne, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

Microsoft grant helps organizations target pollution in Crow Creek

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Rotary Club of Cheyenne (Rotary) working in conjunction with Microsoft, the City of Cheyenne (City), the Laramie County Conservation District (LCCD) and Frog Creek Partners is pleased to announce the upcoming completion of the 2021 Crow Creek Water Protection Project. The project consists of the installation of 63 new stormwater filtration “gutter bins” in the City’s storm water collection system. Installation of the new gutter bins is now scheduled for July 12 – 14, 2021.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UN biodiversity summit to be delayed for third time - sources

By Kanupriya Kapoor and Kate Abnett SINGAPORE (Reuters) - United Nations negotiations for a global agreement to protect the planet's biodiversity are being delayed a third time due to the coronavirus pandemic and are now set to take place in the spring of 2022, according to sources familiar with the matter.
ScienceThe Nature Conservancy

The Biodiversity Action Guide

We are living through a make-or-break chapter in the story of life on Earth. In the last 50 years alone, vertebrate populations have declined by 68 percent. Today, a full third of freshwater and marine species face extinction, while countless invertebrates could disappear before we realize their full importance to their ecosystems.
Healthdallassun.com

5 ways climate-driven ocean change can threaten human health

Humans have a deep and complex relationship with the sea. It provides food and essential nutrients, medicine and renewable energy. People swim, surf and scuba dive in this "blue gym." It's even an important part of therapeutic recreation, like surf therapy for war veterans and children with autism. Economies are...
Orange County, CAsanclementetimes.com

Climate Education: Climate 101 in 2021

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Advocacywkzo.com

Bicycle riding volunteers deliver medicines in Indonesia’s Semarang

SEMARANG, Indonesia (Reuters) – Pedalling through the Indonesian city of Semarang, Arrahman Surya Atmaja stops at a pharmacy to pick up some vitamins before hitting the road again to deliver them to a person isolating at home. The 35-year-old is part of a small group of volunteer cyclists running errands...
Worldspectrumlocalnews.com

China, India miss UN deadline to update emissions targets

BERLIN (AP) — China and India have missed a United Nations deadline to submit fresh targets for cutting their greenhouse gas emissions, officials said Saturday. The world’s two most populous countries are among dozens that ignored the deadline of July 30 set by the U.N. climate change agency to provide an update on their plans for curbing the release of planet-warming gases.
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientist explore conserved RNA elements as potential targets for anti-SARS-CoV-2 drugs

As the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the pathogen behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, continues to spread, developing effective drugs to combat the viral spread is crucial. Researchers at Goethe University and their collaborators in the international COVID-19-NMR consortium have found that certain regions in the SARS-CoV-2...
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

UN’s ambitious biodiversity plan puts ‘regenerative agriculture’ at the forefront

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Eliminating plastic pollution, reducing pesticide use by two-thirds, halving the rate of invasive species introduction and eliminating $500bn (£360bn) of harmful environmental government subsidies a year are among the targets in a new draft of a Paris-style UN agreement on biodiversity loss.
North Salt Lake, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Time to enact policies that target the role industry plays in our pollution problems

Recently, I eagerly opened your story on “How to stay safe when Utah’s air gets smoky.” As if. What a ludicrous fantasy! In addition to staying inside and driving less, the article suggests, “People with medical problems or children who are sensitive to bad air ... consider leaving the area for a while.” As if we could simply hit pause on our lives and beam ourselves to the coast.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Tetra Tech Wins $49 Million Contract to Promote Biodiversity Conservation and Low Emission Development in West Africa

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded Pasadena-based consulting and engineering services firm Tetra Tech, Inc., a four-year, $49 million single-award contract to promote biodiversity conservation and climate-resilient, low emission development in West Africa. Under the contract, Tetra Tech will work to strengthen the capacity of national and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy