Spokane, WA

Spokane City Council revise disputed emergency weather ordinance

KREM2
 18 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council revised the emergency ordinance set to help unhoused people during hazardous weather. In the revision, the ordinance focuses directly on guidelines and activations to help unhoused people and those who are in vulnerable situations during hazardous weather conditions such as extreme heat, wildfire smoke, or dangerously low temperatures, according to a press release from the city.

www.krem.com

