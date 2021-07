The International Planned Parenthood Federation is set to launch legal action against the UK government’s decision to drastically cut the aid budget – warning women and girls hit by the changes will suffer a “bleak and uncertain future”.The organisation, which provides abortions and other reproductive healthcare around the world, said the changes would have “catastrophic” repercussions on millions of the “most vulnerable people” around the world.International Planned Parenthood Federation’s own funding is affected by ministers’ aid cuts as the UK’s foreign office had committed to delivering up to £21 million for their programmes which boost the sexual and reproductive health...