Volvo, Daimler, And TRATON Form European EV Charging Network Team

By Janaki Jitchotvisut
RideApart
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of July, 2021, the two biggest challenges to EV adoption are currently lack of sufficient infrastructure and range anxiety. That is, broadly speaking, a problem across all types of EVs. However, it’s especially significant for motorbikes, because they can’t carry huge, car- or truck-sized batteries. Energy storage and efficiency keep improving—just ask Energica—but one small OEM alone can’t turn the tide by itself.

#Traton#Volvo Trucks#Volvo Group#Traton#European#Ev#Oem#Daimler Truck#Scania#Man#Navistar#Rio#Codevelop#The European Union
Carsccenterdispatch.com

Volvo C40 Recharge Price ($58,570) Includes Free Charging

Volvo Cars (Volvo) has unveiled pricing for its latest fully electric vehicle, the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge. The purchase price of $58,570 includes 250 kWh of complimentary fast charging from Electrify America (EA) for all 2022 models. The first fully electric vehicle designed by the Swedish automaker from the ground...
Carsautotrader.com

Volvo Offers Free Charging With Its Electric SUVs

New 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge buyers get to juice up for free at Electrify America charging stations, at least for a while. Volvo and Electrify America reached a deal that grants XC40 Recharge buyers 250 kWh worth of electricity at public charging stations. Volvo will also extend the deal to...
EconomyGreen Car Reports

Musk: Tesla Supercharger network will be “open to other EVs” in 2021

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has at various points in the company’s history suggested that its Supercharger network might be opened up either to other automakers on a brand basis, or to other EVs in general. On Tuesday Musk appeared to take that step, indicating via Twitter that the company will...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Daimler To Invest More Than EUR 40 Bln In EVs By 2030 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German automaker Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) said Thursday that it will invest more than 40 billion euros between 2022 and 2030 in a full shift to electric Mercedes-Benz vehicles by the end of the decade. All newly launched architectures will be electric-only from 2025 onwards. "Mercedes-Benz is getting ready...
Cell Phonesinsideevs.com

EV Charging Networks Are Starting To Offer 'Roaming' Services

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
TechnologyAutoweek.com

GM Ultium Charge 360 Is Coming to EV Fleets

Ultium Charge 360 will connect fleet customers to resources and charging services offered by GM's preferred partners. Fleet service version will be integrated with BrightDrop management platform and OnStar Vehicle Insights. Charging app for private EV owners was announced earlier this spring, offering easy charging with a number of station...
BusinessForexTV.com

European EV charging network Allego to to public via SPAC merger with $3.14 billion deal

Allego Holding V.V, a pan-European electric vehicle charging network, said Wednesday it is going public via a merger with special purpose acquisition corporation Spartan Acquisition Corp. III in a deal with a pro forma implied equity value of $3.14 billion. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Upon completion, the company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “ALLG.” The company will receive about $702 million in proceeds to fund its growth. The deal includes $150 million from a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, of $150 million anchored by institutional investors, including Hedosophia and funds and accounts managed by ECP as well as strategic partners, including Fisker and Landis+Gyr. Funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc. , as sponsor behind Spartan Acquisition Corp. III, and Meridiam, as long-term owner of Allego, also participated in the PIPE. Allego, which was founded in 2013, has more than 26,000 public EV charging ports in 12 European countries. “Europe has one of the largest populations of EVs in the world, which is continuing to grow at a greater pace than many other major growth markets, including the United States,” Allego CEO Mathieu Bonnet said in a statement.
Carsmobilesyrup.com

Magnetized cement might be the future of EV charging

A new partnership between the German company Magment and the Indiana Department of Transportation aims to use magnetized cement to charge electric vehicles (EVs) as they drive on regular roads. The two parties are also working with Purdue University and received funding from the National Science Foundation in the United...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

UK's Pivot Power starts work on Oxford private wire EV charging network

EDF-owned Pivot Power has begun building its first private wire electric vehicle recharging network in south Oxford as it prepares to accelerate the roll-out of its HV-connected battery storage assets, Pivot CEO Matt Allen told S&P Global Platts July 23. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...
BusinessTechCrunch

Fisker invests in EV charging network Allego’s SPAC merger

Fisker is investing $10 million in private-investment-in-public equity (PIPE) funding for the merger of Allego and special purpose acquisition company Spartan Acquisition Corp III. The merger, announced Tuesday, puts Allego at a pro forma equity value of $3.14 billion. The transaction is expected to inject the EV charging provider with...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Electronic Car Market to See Good Value Within a Growth Theme | Top Players - Tesla ,BYD ,BMW ,Volkswagen

The Latest research coverage on Electronic Car Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.
CarsCleanTechnica

European EV Talks & Challenges At Chargers On Our Volkswagen ID.4 Journey

In my previous article, I left the WysokieNapiecie.pl team in Miluza/Mulhouse, France, after the incredible 1370 km they travelled in one day. You may wonder why drive so much for so many hours, and I will share the reason for that later on. Spoiler: it’s not about being given a short holiday from the team’s bosses, as they are the bosses.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Daimler, Proterra, Continental, Tesla

The latest study released on the Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Electric Commercial Vehicle market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Carsinsideevs.com

ABCs Of EVs: B For Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hello again, and welcome back to another busy installment of the ABCs of EVs. Today we’re taking a look at BEVs…that’s B…E…V…and what it actually stands for. So let’s start with answering the question: ‘what does BEV stand for?’ It stands for Battery Electric Vehicle. And although it seems obvious to you…because if you’re watching this you’re either an EV driver or EV curious at least. But unfortunately there’s a lot of confusion out there, not helped by some manufacturers conflating ‘electrified vehicles’ with fully electric vehicles. So the crucial thing here is that a BEV is a fully electric vehicle. It has a plug on it to charge the battery, which in turns gives power to the motor to turn the wheels. Let’s have a very quick look at other terms that BEVs can be confused with.
CarsTrendHunter.com

Unobtrusive EV Charging Systems

A Scottish company by name Trojan Energy has launched a truly innovative and high-tech EV charging system that is designed to provide drivers of electric vehicles with the convenience of on-the-go charging capability without interfering with pedestrians' space on the pavement. Developed as part of a collaboration with Innovate UK...

