Teen Dead After Crash in Mountrail County

(Mountrail County, ND) -- A teenage man is dead after a crash Monday morning in Mountrail County. The State Highway Patrol says the 19-year-old was driving a 2008 Lexus eastbound on 55th Street Northwest near northbound 90th Avenue Northwest about 7 miles south of Ross when he failed to negotiate a curve to the left and left the roadway to the right. The Lexus struck a signpost and overturned into the east ditch. The driver was ejected from the car, and later pronounced dead at the Stanley hospital. He was not wearing his seatbelt.