Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountrail County, ND

Teen Dead After Crash in Mountrail County

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mountrail County, ND) -- A teenage man is dead after a crash Monday morning in Mountrail County. The State Highway Patrol says the 19-year-old was driving a 2008 Lexus eastbound on 55th Street Northwest near northbound 90th Avenue Northwest about 7 miles south of Ross when he failed to negotiate a curve to the left and left the roadway to the right. The Lexus struck a signpost and overturned into the east ditch. The driver was ejected from the car, and later pronounced dead at the Stanley hospital. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountrail County, ND
Accidents
State
North Dakota State
City
Ross, ND
County
Mountrail County, ND
State
South Dakota State
Mountrail County, ND
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The State Highway Patrol#Lexus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden rolls dice by getting more aggressive on vaccines

President Biden ’s new, more aggressive approach to pressure reluctant or unwilling people to get vaccinated is a risky political play for a president who put defeating the coronavirus at the center of his agenda — though it could also come with a big payoff. It's a decision the White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy