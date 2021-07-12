Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

KDHE: Latest coronavirus numbers in Kansas

Posted by 
Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kansas increased by 672 to a total of 321,109, the state health department reported Monday afternoon. The state reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 5188.

littleapplepost.com

Comments / 0

Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Topeka, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdhe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Little Apple Post

Delta variant fills Kansas hospital beds with COVID patients

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A COVID-19 surge in Kansas fueled by the faster-spreading delta variant is filling up hospital beds in some areas. Four times as many patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized this week as were hospitalized in early June, according to a survey from the Kansas Hospital Association. Hospitals said they’re dealing with a regular load of non-COVID patients as delta variant cases surge — unlike last fall and winter, when new COVID-19 case numbers hit record highs.
Public HealthPosted by
Little Apple Post

CDC team: New delta variant dangers emerge

KANSAS CITY (AP) —New evidence showing the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and may be more dangerous than other versions has prompted U.S. health officials to consider changing advice on how the nation fights the coronavirus, internal documents show. Recommending masks for everyone and requiring vaccines for doctors...
Riley County, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

4 deaths and 146 new COVID-19 cases in Riley County

(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 28, 2021) Four individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away. A fully vaccinated 98-year-old female tested positive for COVIID-19 on 7/19/2021 at Via Christi Village and passed away on 7/26/2021. A fully vaccinated 92-year-old female tested positive for COVIID-19 on 7/15/2021 at Via...
Topeka, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Assistance available when eviction moratorium expires

TOPEKA— Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC), the state’s housing finance agency, has provided $21,670,326.79 in emergency rental and utility assistance to 4,054 Kansas households experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID pandemic. The funds, made available through the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance (KERA) program, were allocated to the state through the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.
Topeka, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Governor, Kan. health systems urge return to masks

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Officials in two major Kansas health care systems on Tuesday urged people to resume wearing masks indoors even if they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 because of the faster spreading delta variant. The comments from administrator-doctors at Stormont Vail Health in northeastern Kansas and the University of...
CollegesPosted by
Little Apple Post

K-State announces mask mandate on all campuses

MANHATTAN —Effective Monday, Aug. 2, Kansas State University will require that everyone must wear masks while indoors on university property, unless alone in their own private offices or workspaces, according to a media release from the university. New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that fully...
Posted by
Little Apple Post

Kansas doctor admits soliciting drug company kickbacks

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — A Leawood doctor has surrendered his medical license after admitting that he solicited health care kickbacks from a drug company. Dr. Steven Simon surrendered his license this month, after being sentenced in April to three years of probation. He was also ordered to pay a $100,000...
Manhattan, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

National Weather Service issues excessive heat warning

Washington-Marshall-Nemaha-Brown-Cloud-Clay-Riley- Pottawatomie-Jackson-Jefferson-Ottawa-Dickinson-Geary-Morris- Wabaunsee-Shawnee-Douglas-Lyon-Osage-Franklin-Coffey-Anderson- Including the cities of Belleville, Washington, Hanover, Clifton, Linn, Greenleaf, Marysville, Blue Rapids, Frankfort, Sabetha, Seneca, Hiawatha, Horton, Concordia, Clay Center, Manhattan, Wamego, St. Marys, Holton, Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Perry, McLouth, Grantville, Meriden, Nortonville, Minneapolis, Bennington, Abilene, Herington, Junction City, Council Grove, Alma, Eskridge, Maple Hill, Alta Vista, McFarland, Harveyville, Paxico, Topeka, Lawrence, Emporia, Osage City, Carbondale, Lyndon, Burlingame, Overbrook, Ottawa, Burlington, Lebo, and Garnett 235 PM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT.
Kansas StatePosted by
Little Apple Post

KBI: Silver Alert canceled, missing Kan. man is home

COFFEY COUNTY – The Coffey County Sheriff’s Office reported that Rickie Sluder returned home Thursday afternoon and was unharmed. The statewide silver alert has been canceled. ---------- COFFEY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Kansas man. The whereabouts of 70-year-old...
Riley, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Fort Riley implements indoor mask requirement

In compliance with CDC and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) guidance, the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will immediately reinstate mask wearing on Fort Riley while in indoor settings for everyone, military and civilian, vaccinated or unvaccinated. View the Community letter from the Commanding General and Division Command Sergeant Major at https://home.army.mil/.../all.../coronavirus-information.
Kansas StatePosted by
Little Apple Post

Indictment: Kan. construction firm skipped payroll taxes

WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury indicted a Kansas man on 17 counts of failure to pay over payroll taxes, according to the United State's Attorney's office. According to court documents, Jesus Perez-Aguayo, 38, served as owner, operator, and president of two companies, JLP Construction and JP Remodeling. Between 2015 and 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy