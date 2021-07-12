LinkFM Service Provides Free Rides During Downtown Fargo Street Fair

(Fargo, ND) -- A chance to get around in Downtown Fargo for free. Visitors to the Downtown Street Fair from July 15th to July 17th may park at the Moorhead Center Mall and catch the LinkFM event bus at the shelter in the east parking lot. Booths hosted by local radio stations will be available for visitors to register for prizes. Several air-conditioned buses will connect the Moorhead location directly to the heart of the Street Fair.