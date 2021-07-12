German Riders Protest Motorcycle-Only Speed Limits And Road Bans

Millions of motorists traverse the country's roadways when the weather allows. An increasing number of those motorists are seeing the sights while riding motorcycles. Riding a motorcycle can be an awe-inspiring experience much different from riding inside a car or truck. According to the motorcycle information resource Biker Report, 1.5 million Americans owned a motorcycle in 2018. Even though motorcycle accidents have declined in recent years, a recent report by the Governors Highway Safety Association, a nonprofit organization representing state highway safety offices, indicates that, when adjusting for miles traveled, motorcycle fatalities occur 28 times more frequently than fatalities involving passenger vehicles. Alcohol and drug impairment, distraction and an aging motorcycle population have contributed to the elevated accident risk among motorcycle riders. However, inexperience also plays a role.