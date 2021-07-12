German Riders Protest Motorcycle-Only Speed Limits And Road Bans
European motorcyclists are no stranger to emissions-based regulations and bans. However, German riders also have to contend with motorcycle-only speed limits and restricted road access implemented by regional authorities. As a result, a coalition of German motorcycle alliances recently championed the "Upshifting - Dialogue Instead of Ban" campaign. Despite the calls for compromise, local laws still persist, prompting thousands of motorcyclists to take to the streets.www.rideapart.com
