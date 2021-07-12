Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

German Riders Protest Motorcycle-Only Speed Limits And Road Bans

By Dustin Wheelen
RideApart
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean motorcyclists are no stranger to emissions-based regulations and bans. However, German riders also have to contend with motorcycle-only speed limits and restricted road access implemented by regional authorities. As a result, a coalition of German motorcycle alliances recently championed the "Upshifting - Dialogue Instead of Ban" campaign. Despite the calls for compromise, local laws still persist, prompting thousands of motorcyclists to take to the streets.

www.rideapart.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits#Protest Riot#German#European#Nordrhein Westfalen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Society
News Break
Cars
News Break
Protests
Related
TrafficTelegraph

20mph speed limit now in force on one third of country's roads

A 20mph speed limit is now in force on nearly one third of the country's roads, with campaigners pushing for it to become the default across the nation. Over 50 per cent of London's roads are already restricted to a 20mph limit, and supporters claim adopting the lower speed more widely will cut road deaths and serious injuries.
TrafficMadera Tribune

Opinion: Speed limit — gallop to Autobahn

Remember driving along the highway, making good time, enjoying a road that was pretty much free of cars and trucks. Remember looking in your rearview mirror and seeing that OS light. (I don’t need to explain what OS stands for because that’s what everybody says when that blue light is detected.)
Longview, WALongview Daily News

Letter: Safety not just speed limits

I hope if the city is serious about reducing vehicular accidents and that there will be investments in bike and pedestrian infrastructure as well as public transit. Lowering speed limits are a good start, but the most surefire way to prevent accidents involving cars is fewer cars on the road to begin with. It'll also help with that whole climate change thing.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

UK Government Sticks It To Motorcycle Riders

The United Kingdom government has benevolently decided since motorcycle owners are choosing electrification options at too low of rates (which, let’s be honest is anything but 100%) it must force citizens to make the choice. That’s right, starting in 2035, the sale of any new motorcycle which burns anything other than your pants when the batteries spontaneously combust will be outlawed.
CarsRideApart

Ride Vision Seeks To Enhance Motorcycle Safety All Over The World

It’s an inconvenient truth that we motorcyclists are well aware of. The likelihood of injury, or even death, from a seemingly minor accident is so much greater than that of our four-wheeled counterparts. It’s no surprise that non-motorcyclists call our beloved machines rolling death traps. This is largely why riding a motorcycle requires so much more focus and skill than driving a car.
Carsmotorbikewriter.com

Prizes for reporting rider road hazards

Riders who use the Snap Send Solve app that helps Australian authorities identify and fix road hazards that pose a danger to vulnerable road users such as motorcyclists could win a $50 incentive prize. Up to ten $50 gift cards are drawn each month from users who refer friends and...
Carstimebusinessnews.com

Is Motorcycle Lane Splitting Any Safer?

Since lane splitting is legal in California, there has been conversation about whether lane-splitting makes riding a motorcycle safer. Research shows that motorcycle riders who split lanes are less likely to get into an accident than those who don’t. It has also been found that lane-splitting motorcyclists are safer if...
Carsdesignboom.com

'bonfire' electric motorcycle combines speed, fun and vintage charm into one

After a successful crowdfunding campaign in the summer of 2020, black tea motorbikes is back with their first street-legal motorcycle: the ‘bonfire’. the vintage-inspired electric motorcycle is equipped with off-the-shelf parts to minimize development costs and time, thereby offering an affordable, yet attractive and fun vehicle for all riders. bonfire’s...
White Bear Lake, MNpresspubs.com

Look for new speed limits along shuttle route

WHITE BEAR LAKE — An upcoming automated vehicle (AV) shuttle service between two nonprofits is driving a speed limit change on several city streets. The AV pilot project will ferry people from Phoenix Alternatives Inc. (PAI) on Linden Street to the YMCA on Orchard Lane, with stops in between at senior apartments. While working through details of the project, it was discovered that there cannot be more than a 10 mph difference between the posted speed limit and the travel speed of the AV, which is 15 mph as required by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CarsWright County Journal Press

Safety tips for novice motorcycle riders

Millions of motorists traverse the country's roadways when the weather allows. An increasing number of those motorists are seeing the sights while riding motorcycles. Riding a motorcycle can be an awe-inspiring experience much different from riding inside a car or truck. According to the motorcycle information resource Biker Report, 1.5 million Americans owned a motorcycle in 2018. Even though motorcycle accidents have declined in recent years, a recent report by the Governors Highway Safety Association, a nonprofit organization representing state highway safety offices, indicates that, when adjusting for miles traveled, motorcycle fatalities occur 28 times more frequently than fatalities involving passenger vehicles. Alcohol and drug impairment, distraction and an aging motorcycle population have contributed to the elevated accident risk among motorcycle riders. However, inexperience also plays a role.
TrafficBBC

Walking and biking prioritised in new Highway Code

New changes to the Highway Code will give pedestrians greater priority over cars at junctions and crossings, the transport secretary has announced. Under the current code, motorists only have to give way when pedestrians step onto a crossing. The new code will also ensure cyclists have priority when travelling straight...
Trafficislandfreepress.org

Umstead Bridge Speed Limits Temporarily Lowered for the Birds

The annual summer purple martin roost has begun on Croatan Sound, and that means it is time for motorists to slow down for the birds. Beginning tonight, the N.C. Department of Transportation will temporarily lower speed limits from 55 mph to 20 mph on the William B. Umstead Bridge at dusk and dawn. The Umstead Bridge in Dare County is known locally as the Old Manns Harbor Bridge.
CarsMaxim

The Zero Motorcycles FXE Is a Electrifying New Commuter Bike Aimed at Urban Riders

Zero Motorcycles has launched slick new electric bike in its fleet aimed squarely at those in the market for a speedy urban motorcycle. While the two-wheeled EV makers' fairing-wrapped SR/S leads the Zero fleet in performance with 140 pound-feet of torque and a 1.6-second 60-mph sprint time—enough style and speed to catch the attention of famed customizer Deus Ex Machina—the new Zero FXE sits on the more affordable, practical end of the spectrum.

Comments / 0

Community Policy