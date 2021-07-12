Recommended reading: ‘Red Betty and the Murder Farm’ by Keith Hopkins

If you ever want to know what was going on in Simon Rich’s life during any given few-year span, pick up whatever he was writing at the time. “All the stories I write are very autobiographical, which people are sometimes surprised about because the stories tend to be about subjects like robots and pirates and time-traveling aliens,” he tells Mental Floss. “I just try to find the most entertaining metaphors I can to kind of dramatize the actual, boring, real-life experience that I’m going through.”