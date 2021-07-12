Recommended reading: ‘Red Betty and the Murder Farm’ by Keith Hopkins
In Keith Tyler Hopkins' bloody novella "Red Betty and the Murder Farm," the title character has mixed feelings about the family business. On one hand, she wants more insider knowledge about what goes on in the barn — beyond just yanking the mislaid teeth from between boards after all the action. On the other hand, she's not sure she can deliver the final thump with a sledgehammer if one of the bodies she's tasked with burying has some last licks of life in him.
