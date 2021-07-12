Jennifer Lopez Developing Projects Based on Rodgers & Hammerstein Musicals
Jennifer Lopez is introducing a new generation to classic Broadway musicals. The performer and her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas are partnering up with Skydance and Concord to develop original projects based on Concord's catalog of musicals, which includes the many works of Rodgers & Hammerstein. The duo of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein are behind some of Broadway's biggest classics, including Oklahoma! and The Sound of Music.people.com
