Jennifer Lopez Developing Projects Based on Rodgers & Hammerstein Musicals

By Alexia Fernández
Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez is introducing a new generation to classic Broadway musicals. The performer and her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas are partnering up with Skydance and Concord to develop original projects based on Concord's catalog of musicals, which includes the many works of Rodgers & Hammerstein. The duo of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein are behind some of Broadway's biggest classics, including Oklahoma! and The Sound of Music.

