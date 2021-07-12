Cancel
Brazos County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brazos, Burleson by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 08:42:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brazos; Burleson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BURLESON AND SOUTH CENTRAL BRAZOS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

