Kimberly Suzanne Fisher of Osawatomie passed away, Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. Kimberly was born February 23, 1963, at Craven County, North Carolina. Her parents were Thomas and Rachel Bauder, Osawatomie, who predeceased her. Kimberly was a 1981 graduate of Osawatomie High School. While attending Osawatomie High School she participated on the drill team, student council, newspaper/yearbook staff and the various plays staged at OHS during her freshman and senior years. She attended Girls State and received recognition as a Kansas Honors Student. She went on to Pittsburg State University where she received various scholarships, participated on the Drill team, and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing (BSN) in 1985. From there her first job in nursing was at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. She was employed at Central.