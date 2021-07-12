Man Wanted For Brutally Attacking Woman Inside 74th Street–Roosevelt Subway Station: NYPD

Police are searching for a man who brutally attacked a woman inside the 74th Street–Roosevelt subway station in May following a heated argument.

Manuel Gonzalez, the suspect, allegedly grabbed a 41-year-old woman by the hair and pulled her to the ground while she was walking on a subway platform at around 1:45 a.m. on May 30, police said.

He then began choking the straphanger and punched her in the face before a Good Samaritan came to the rescue and pulled Gonzalez off her, according to police.

Gonzalez then hopped on a Brooklyn bound F train and fled the scene, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for minor injuries to her head and face.

Police said that Gonzalez and the victim know one another. The pair had gotten into a verbal dispute while she waited for a train before Gonzalez turned violent.

Video footage shows the victim walking away from Gonzalez before he pulls her back by the hair and allegedly carries out the assault.

Gonzalez is described as being between 30 and 35-years-old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and of medium build.

He has short dark hair and was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a blue hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.