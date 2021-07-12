Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Conference of Shul Rabbonim Gather to Address Challenges Brought by the Legalization of Marijuana [PHOTOS]

thelakewoodscoop.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs states across the country, most recently New York and New Jersey, begin to legalize the use and sale of recreational marijuana, we are seeing more and more challenges within our communities in both the halachic and hashkafic spheres. In order to respond to this challenge, the Conference of Shul Rabbonim of Agudas Yisroel, at the urging of Chavrei Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah Rabbi Shmuel Kamenetsky and Rabbi Shlomo Miller, organized a meeting of Shul Rabbonim to analyze this issue.

www.thelakewoodscoop.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Legalize#Rabbi#Yeshiva Orchos Chaim#Hadrachah#Halachicshailos#Casac#Ruchniyos#Asifah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
SciencePosted by
CNN

Five takeaways on the science behind CDC's latest mask guidance

(CNN) — With surges in Covid-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, most Americans are now being advised to wear masks indoors -- regardless of vaccination status -- by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since CDC guidelines updated Tuesday, we have learned more about the science that...

Comments / 4

Community Policy