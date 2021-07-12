Conference of Shul Rabbonim Gather to Address Challenges Brought by the Legalization of Marijuana [PHOTOS]

As states across the country, most recently New York and New Jersey, begin to legalize the use and sale of recreational marijuana, we are seeing more and more challenges within our communities in both the halachic and hashkafic spheres. In order to respond to this challenge, the Conference of Shul Rabbonim of Agudas Yisroel, at the urging of Chavrei Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah Rabbi Shmuel Kamenetsky and Rabbi Shlomo Miller, organized a meeting of Shul Rabbonim to analyze this issue.