Rufus Du Sol reveal 2021 North American tour dates

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGroup will perform in Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Houston and Dallas. Rufus Du Sol have announced their anticipated return – bringing their emotive live show on the road for a North American Fall Tour kicking off this November. This news comes just a day before the release of a new single from the band to be premiered tomorrow (Tues, July 13th) at noon EST.

