Therapy in a glass

Whether or not you’ve sat on a therapist’s couch yourself, Couples Therapy is a welcome entry into the canon of “self help” television. It would be unfair to spoil the details of the various couples who appear on Couples Therapy, which airs on Showtime, but each season the docuseries follows a handful of pairs all in various states on the verge of collapsing, each of whom get a dose of reality from Dr. Orna Guralnik. It is astonishing to watch Guralnik work with her clients, as she calmly encourages them to open up about their deepest issues with their partners, and to see how quickly most people (though not all) reveal themselves to the therapist in front of a camera crew. The passive aggressive comments, openly bitter quarrels, forgiveness—it’s all in there. And though the show was snubbed by the Emmys, where it should have been a strong contender for the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program award, it was just renewed for a two-part third season).