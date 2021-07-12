Jim Behr, FBI Ident retiree, Barnaby Manor Citizens' President, dies at 90

James "Jim" Behr, 90, a resident of Oxon Hill for 61 years, died June 25, with his daughter Pamela at his side, at Southern Maryland Hospital. He grew up in Davenport, Iowa, and enjoyed fishing along the banks of the Mississippi near his home or the Behr family camp in Iowa. He graduated from Davenport High, and worked at Schlegel Rexall Drug Store until the FBI hired him for the Identification Division where he became a supervisor. He retired with 43 years' service.