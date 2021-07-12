Resources for the End of the Eviction Moratorium
As the state’s eviction moratorium ends, landlords and tenants are flocking to now overrun lawyers to try and understand new regulations. The moratorium, which barred landlords from evicting tenants due to failure to pay rent, ended on June 30, and there are currently no protections for those who cannot pay rent for July and afterwards. Lawmakers did create a grace period for rent repayment until February 28, 2022, but it will not include rent missed beyond June 30. The grace period also does not include anything about evictions.www.corvallisadvocate.com
