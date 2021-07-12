Williamson County raises COVID-19 response level as cases continue to rise

Round Rock ISD released enrollment information for its virtual learning program July 29. A week before, the district announced on July 22 that a virtual learning option would be provided for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Community Impact Newspaper previously reported the district cited COVID-19 vaccine availability and Williamson County's recent increase in reported cases. In the July 29 update shared with district parents, the district stated parents will be able to transfer their students into the virtual learning program until Aug. 9 at 11:59 p.m. The form must be completed and submitted by that time because the virtual learning start date is set for Aug. 18, the first day of school for both virtual and in-person students.