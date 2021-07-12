Williamson County raises COVID-19 response level as cases continue to rise
Williamson County on July 12 increased its COVID-19 warning phase in response to a full week of climbing coronavirus incidence rates countywide. In a July 12 news release, the Williamson County and Cities Health District announced the county is now in the orange phase of coronavirus-mitigation recommendations. This means the county is in a stage of “high community spread,” according to county documents.communityimpact.com
