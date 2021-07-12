Chick-Fil-A Coming To New York Thruway Rest Stops? Not So Fast

Some New York lawmakers are voicing their disapproval with Chick-Fil-A possibly coming to a thruway rest stop near you. And it comes down to the company's history of supporting anti-LGBTQ groups. According to a story from lohud, several New York Lawmakers want to drop Chick-Fil-A from the list of new restaurants set to populate renovated Thruway rest stops "...citing the fast-food chain’s history of donations to anti-LGBTQ organizations." These lawmakers have already reached out via a letter to the Thruway Authority to voice their disapproval saying Chick-Fil-A's inclusion in the $300 million renovation plan goes against New York state's longstanding support of the LGBTQ+ community. Chick-Fil-A did respond to this piece from lohud (which is affiliated with USA Today), saying "We want to be clear that Chick-fil-A does not have a political or social agenda, and we welcome everyone in our restaurants."