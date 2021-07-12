Cancel
New York City, NY

Chick-Fil-A Coming To New York Thruway Rest Stops? Not So Fast

By Matty Jeff
Posted by 
107.7 WGNA
107.7 WGNA
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some New York lawmakers are voicing their disapproval with Chick-Fil-A possibly coming to a thruway rest stop near you. And it comes down to the company's history of supporting anti-LGBTQ groups. According to a story from lohud, several New York Lawmakers want to drop Chick-Fil-A from the list of new restaurants set to populate renovated Thruway rest stops "...citing the fast-food chain’s history of donations to anti-LGBTQ organizations." These lawmakers have already reached out via a letter to the Thruway Authority to voice their disapproval saying Chick-Fil-A's inclusion in the $300 million renovation plan goes against New York state's longstanding support of the LGBTQ+ community. Chick-Fil-A did respond to this piece from lohud (which is affiliated with USA Today), saying "We want to be clear that Chick-fil-A does not have a political or social agenda, and we welcome everyone in our restaurants."

