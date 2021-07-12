JVC Launches New Line of PTZ Cameras
WAYNE, N.J.—JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, has unveiled three new PTZ Remote Cameras. The new 4K KY-PZ400NW/NB and HD KY-PZ200NW/NB cameras are designed to provide optimal streaming image quality and performance for remote production over the internet and are equipped with NDI|HX and SRT streaming, H.265/H.264/MJPEG encoding and VITC (Vertical Interval Timecode) multi-camera synchronization technologies, the company reported.www.tvtechnology.com
