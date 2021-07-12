Cancel
Demorest, GA

John Richard Plant, Age 61 Demorest

By Dean Dyer
 18 days ago

John Richard Plant, age 61, of Demorest, Georgia entered into his eternal glory on Saturday, June 10, 2021. Mr. Plant was born on February 3, 1960 in Washington Courthouse, Ohio and grew up in Cocoa, Florida. He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Kenneth Richard Plant; infant sister, Terri Lynn Plant; paternal grandparents, George and Lola Plant; maternal grandparents, James and Clara Happeny; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Beatrice McAlister. John was Co-Owner of Mr Vacuum and Cornelia Chemical since 1987, and had also worked for McLane Trucking . John was also a traveling evangelist for approximately 5 years. He was known to his grandchildren as “Pop”. Even through John’s disability he remained active with all aspects of work and kept his trust and faith in God.

