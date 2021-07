Kevin Hart has long since reached the stage of his career where he's surpassed being only a stand up comedian in most people's eyes. The famous funny man has starred in a number of beloved movies just in the past decade, with titles like the Jumanji franchise and Central Intelligence on his resume, is currently delivering even more laughs on Peacock with Snoop Dogg for their Olympic coverage, and there are also many upcoming Kevin Hart movies in the works. Now, though, the comedian / actor / producer is headed back to television (but definitely not into space) for a streaming revival of one of his shows.