Kennesaw Mountain Battlefield's Illinois Monument vandalized

By Chart Riggall criggall@mdjonline.com
Marietta Daily Journal
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe largest monument at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park was vandalized last week, according to the National Park Service. Park Superintendent Patrick Gamman said the vandalism was discovered Friday morning and is believed to have occurred Thursday night. The vandal burned several small American flags at the nearby graves of unknown soldiers, etched a crude symbol of male genitals into the side of the Illinois Monument and burned a corner of the marble structure.

