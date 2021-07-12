Cancel
Racine, WI

No Serious Injuries In Pair Of Fires

By Paul Holley
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 18 days ago
RACINE – No serious injuries were reported in a pair of fires that occurred within a few hours of each other last Friday, according to the Racine Fire Department.

In the first incident, firefighters responded to a multi-family residence at 1710 Howe Street at about 7:25 p.m. Two occupants in the lower unit safely evacuated after hearing smoke alarms going off and seeing smoke in the upper unit.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the upper unit where there was no one at home at the time. The fire was brought under control within about 30 minutes.

Five residents of the building, displaced by the fire damage, were assisted by the American Red Cross. No one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire caused an estimated $50,000 damage to the building and $5,000 to the contents.

Fires in Racine

In the second fire, the RFD was called to an apartment building at 2700 Mount Pleasant Street about 10:45 p.m. Residents were leaving the building as firefighters arrived and had used a dry chemical fire extinguisher in a second-floor hallway.

One person was evaluated at the scene for shortness of breath due to exposure to the fire extinguisher chemical but declined transport to a hospital. There were no other injuries. The fire caused an estimated $5,000 damage to the building and $500 damage to contents.

The fire cause remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330.

Local News

Get your local news by becoming a Racine County Eye subscriber. For more police and fire stories, read here.

