Packer x adidas Consortium Ultra 4D 2.0 Releases On July 16th

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether they’re pumping out their own solo designs (their 500-pair OG mash-up), working in tandem with other boutiques (their team-up with Solebox as part of the Consortium Sneaker Exchange), or dropping exclusives (the recent ZX inspired set), Packer has continuously conveyed an understanding of the UltraBOOST and its position in the modern landscape of sneakers. Never doing too much or too little with their collaborations, the century-plus old boutique retailer displays that midas touch once again with this upcoming adidas Consortium ULTRA 4D 2.0, blending lifestyle sensibilities with the futuristic tech of the 4D-lattice outsole.

sneakernews.com

