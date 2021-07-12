Packer x adidas Consortium Ultra 4D 2.0 Releases On July 16th

2016’s “Miami Hurricanes” adidas Ultra BOOST arrived right at the peak of the silhouette’s popularity. Being one of a handful of ultra-limited college-inspired colorways, it naturally became a desirable release, especially amongst football fans. The rarity, however, meant that the release eluded a lot of people. Only a few years later, adidas dropped a 4.0, and more recently, a striking all-orange DNA as a consolation, and although both are solid colorways, they just don’t quite stack up against the OG. Now, for its fifth anniversary in 2021, adidas will be bringing back the OG — though this time it will come equipped with the brand’s transformative 4D tech.