Preps for the new season are well underway at Cobham. Both first team and reserve players are returning to training, hoping to impress the manager as he gets his squad ready for his first full campaign. On the other side is the summer transfer window and the heavy speculations that comes with it. Publications linking Erling Haaland with a move to Stamford Bridge won't seize surfacing online, even though we are aware of the position of Borussia Dortmund regarding the player.