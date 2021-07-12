Cancel
Rui Hachimura Suits Up For Tokyo Olympics In Air Jordan 36 PE

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently named to Japan’s national basketball team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Rui Hachimura has joined the tight-knit group of Brand Jordan athletes to receive their very own Air Jordan 36 Player-Exclusive (PE) for the global event. Unlike previous pairs made for the 23-year-old, the upcoming option indulges in traditional...

