Chicago Bears (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports) Because everything turns into a big story you surely remember the first preseason with Matt Nagy as head coach. Despite being a first-year coach with an inexperienced quarterback Nagy was very cautious in the preseason and did not play many starters. Even when he did, things were kept very close to the vest in the preseason. If you remember, Nagy looked like a genius when he shocked the Packers with a punch to the mouth in the first half and looked like a fool when Mitch Trubisky was a deer in headlights in the second half.