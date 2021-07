It’s official. The Cleveland Cavaliers got USC’s Evan Mobley as their third pick. This is another major step in the rebuilding process. Mobley is their third consecutive pick that fell within the top five. This makes the Wine and Gold a really young roster who have a lot of lessons to absorb. In the league where experience reigns, this may be one of the foremost liabilities of the Cavaliers. But at the same time, this is also their asset as younger players are more receptive to change.