Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

N'Keal Harry plans to attend Patriots training camp amid trade request out of New England, per report

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf N'Keal Harry gets his way, the former first-rounder will not be a member of the New England Patriots by the time Week 1 rolls around. The third-year receiver requested a trade out of Foxborough through his agent last week, citing a lack of opportunities in the passing game as one of the key catalysts for the desire to get a fresh start elsewhere in the league. As Harry awaits the possibility of being moved, however, he won't be MIA from the team. According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the current plan is for Harry to attend the start of Patriots training camp when it opens up on July 27.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josina Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#The New England Patriots#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLprovidencejournal.com

Here are five Patriots players who could be traded in training camp

Football is almost here. For the Patriots, training camp starts next week with the first practice scheduled for Wednesday at Gillette Stadium. With practices set to begin, don’t be surprised if the rumor mill starts to heat up. Historically, the Patriots start to make trades in August — during camp...
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Here’s When Patriots Could Trade N’Keal Harry

N’Keal Harry wants to move on from the Patriots, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see plenty of the wide receiver in Foxboro this summer. Harry’s trade desire recently was made public through a statement from his agent. Still, the 2019 first-round pick reportedly plans to attend New England’s training camp, which kicks off July 28. We might even see Harry suit up for the Patriots in preseason action, as ESPN’s Mike Reiss in a column published Sunday indicated if a trade is to go down, it probably won’t be until later in August.
NFLPosted by
ArrowheadReport

The Chiefs Probably Shouldn't Trade for N'Keal Harry

While the Kansas City Chiefs should constantly be trying to improve their roster, they don't have to pursue every available player. Some simply won't be great fits, and that likely applies to New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry. Harry, a first-round pick in 2018, was recently lumped into leaguewide...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots insider provides update on N’Keal Harry trade situation

The New England Patriots have been dealing with an official trade request for weeks now, as wide receiver N’Keal Harry wants to get a fresh start elsewhere after two lackluster seasons with the team. After recording just 45 catches since 2019, Harry has been relegated to a backup role on...
NFLNBC Sports

Harry speaks for first time since requesting trade from Patriots

N'Keal Harry's trade request became public earlier this month and yet the 23-year-old wide receiver remains with the New England Patriots. "Right now, I'm really not worried about anything trade-wise," Harry said after Friday's training camp practice at Gillette Stadium. "I'm focused on how to be the best version of myself on the field. Going out there, working hard and improving everyday."
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: 3 wideouts who should take N’Keal Harry’s roster spot

The New England Patriots attacked the wide receiver position in the offseason, choosing to sign Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne away from Las Vegas and San Francisco with long-term contracts. Part of the reason Bill Belichick made those moves was the disappointing, poor play of N’Keal Harry. Further cementing Belichick’s...
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Insider Believes N’Keal Harry Made Big Mistake In Request For Trade

Did Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Get Booed During MLB All-Star Game Introductions?. N’Keal Harry hasn’t impressed many NFL observers on the field on the field during his professional career and he apparently has made a big mistake off of it. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday criticized the New England Patriots...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Stephon Gilmore Trade to Cowboys? Costs In Rumored Patriots Deal

FRISCO - The Stephen Gilmore saga continues to evolve as training camp draws near. The Patriots All-Pro cornerback didn't attend the club's mandatory minicamp this summer as he continues to hold out for a new contract. Gilmore, 30, is entering the final year of his five-year, $65 million deal with...
NFLBlogging The Boys

Dallas Cowboys land stud CB in an intriguing hypothetical trade scenario

Over the past several years the Dallas Cowboys have become a team who don’t mind trading away draft capital in order to acquire players to upgrade the roster. Amari Cooper and Robert Quinn were acquired in such a way, and now there’s a hypothetical trade scenario being put forward right now about the Cowboys and Xavien Howard.
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Predicting How The AFC North Finishes

The AFC North should be once again a decently strong division in 2021. Cleveland and Baltimore are looked at as contenders in the AFC and even the Cincinnati Bengals should be improved. There are legitimate questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could be solid with everything going right. With...
NFLNew York Post

Jets, Zach Wilson finally end $35.1 million contract standoff

The Jets and Zach Wilson finally got it done Thursday. The rookie quarterback, taken No. 2 overall by the team, agreed to sign his contract, which will pay him $35.1 million over four years, including a $22.9 million signing bonus. The two sides had been fighting over the contract and...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Reveal New Title For Matt Patricia’s Role

Just two months after he was fired midway through the Detroit Lions’ 2020 season, Matt Patricia returned to the New England Patriots — but not to his former defensive coordinator role. In fact, it wasn’t until earlier today that we finally got an official name for Patricia’s new job. On...

Comments / 0

Community Policy