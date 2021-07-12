N'Keal Harry plans to attend Patriots training camp amid trade request out of New England, per report

If N'Keal Harry gets his way, the former first-rounder will not be a member of the New England Patriots by the time Week 1 rolls around. The third-year receiver requested a trade out of Foxborough through his agent last week, citing a lack of opportunities in the passing game as one of the key catalysts for the desire to get a fresh start elsewhere in the league. As Harry awaits the possibility of being moved, however, he won't be MIA from the team. According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the current plan is for Harry to attend the start of Patriots training camp when it opens up on July 27.