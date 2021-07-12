FreightWaves Classics: Matson helps provision Alaska, Hawaii, U.S. territories and more

Container cranes working on an APL cargo ship. Source: James A. Fawcett. Cranes (in the family Gruidae) are birds characterized by long legs, long necks, upright posture, and the ability to fly long distances. They are among the tallest flying birds and are as elegant on the ground near water as in the air.[1] It seems appropriate then that we use the same term—crane—for the massive, tall, upright arching, metal container cranes that also reside by the water, moving intermodal freight containers between the dock and adjacent ships These ship-to-shore cranes were a brilliant innovation that made cargo containerization feasible in the late 1950s and revolutionized the efficiency of the movement of goods around the world.