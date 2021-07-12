FreightWaves Classics: Matson helps provision Alaska, Hawaii, U.S. territories and more
Essential supplies of all kinds are carried to Alaska by ship, truck and air, and to Hawaii by air and ship. Matson, Inc., a U.S.-owned and -operated transportation services company, carries tons of supplies to these two U.S. states, U.S. territories and other destinations across the Pacific Ocean. The company is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii and is listed on the NYSE (ticker symbol MATX).www.freightwaves.com
