How to get free admission to New England museums in September

By Kristi Palma
Boston
Boston
 18 days ago

You can download your ticket beginning on Aug. 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eEnnM_0auZcV7D00
Gibson House Museum in Boston. John Bohn/Globe Staff

Dozens of New England museums will offer free admission on a single day this September.

Smithsonian Magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day, taking place this year on Sept. 18, will grant free admission to visitors at an anticipated 1,000-plus museums nationwide.

The theme of this year’s event is “Experience America,” which represents “the return to, and resurgence of, our country’s diverse cultural experiences, in the safest possible way,” according to organizers.

The event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we begin to feel a sense of normalcy in our day-to-day lives, we are honored to welcome the public back to Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C., and New York and museums around the country this Museum Day,” said Amy Wilkins, chief revenue officer at Smithsonian Media, in a statement. “In a year that has challenged us in unprecedented ways it is our hope that this year’s event serves as a reminder of the people, places and cultural experiences that have the power to unite us all.”

Guests can download tickets beginning at midnight on Aug. 18. Visitors can download a ticket by selecting “Get A Ticket” on the Smithsonian Magazine website. Each ticket allows the ticket holder plus one guest into the museum for free. One ticket is permitted per email address.

The following museums have already signed on, and organizers expect more museums to join. It’s a good idea check the list of participating venues for the most up-to-date participants.

Massachusetts:

Discovery Museum in Acton

Gibson House Museum in Boston

John Cabot House in Beverly

Martha’s Vineyard Museum in Vineyard Haven

Museum of Russian Icons in Clinton

Nichols House Museum in Boston

Old Colony History Museum in Taunton

Peabody Essex Museum in Salem

Rotch-Jones-Duff House and Garden Museum in New Bedford

The Gardner Museum in Gardner

New Hampshire:

New Hampshire Historical Society in Concord

University of New Hampshire Museum of Art in Durham

Rhode Island:

Audubon Society of Rhode Island Nature Center and Aquarium in Bristol

Conanicut Island Friends Meetinghouse in Jamestown

Jamestown Museum in Jamestown

Jamestown Windmill in Jamestown

John Brown House Museum — Rhode Island Historical Society in Providence

Museum of Work & Culture in Woonsocket

Pawtuxet Valley Preservation and Historical Society in West Warwick

Westerly Armory in Westerly

Maine:

L.C. Bates Museum in Hinckley

Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity

Vermont:

Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in St. Johnsbury

Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh

Vermont History Museum in Montpelier

Connecticut:

Connecticut Historical Society in Hartford

Custom House Maritime Museum in New London

Stanley-Whitman House in Farmington

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield

