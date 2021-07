At this point, we are all are aware of Apple's 30% cut on all App Store purchases; this has been the center of countless conversations, and the fight against Epic Games is something that still has not ended. Many industry leaders have weighed in with their opinions; some favor Apple charging what they charge, while others are against it. Well, the latest opinion is coming from none other than Elon Musk, who has gone out on Twitter and called Apple's App Store fees a "de factor global tax on the internet."