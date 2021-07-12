UK gets $22M gift pledge for new medical education building, scholarship funds

Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, a historically black graduate institution in Willowbrook, has received $50 million from the state toward construction of a building to house a new medical degree program. The funding was approved by the Legislature in June and was announced by the nonprofit institution on July 13. The allocation is the first financial commitment toward construction of the $112 million facility, which will consist of a 100,000-square-foot building containing classrooms, virtual and standard anatomy labs, staff and faculty offices, and common spaces for students.
