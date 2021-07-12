Cancel
UK gets $22M gift pledge for new medical education building, scholarship funds

By Chris Larson
Louisville Business First
Total philanthropy from the donor, an alumnus of the UK College of Medicine, exceeds $23.5 million, and is the second-largest single gift ever made to the university.

Louisville Business First

Louisville, KY
ABOUT

The Louisville Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/louisville
