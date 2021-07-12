Cancel
Michigan State

10 Amazing Boating Spots in Michigan for a Great Day on the Water

By Chris Monroe
Boating is one of Michigan's greatest pastimes to enjoy in the summer. When it comes to getting out on the lake during the summer in Michigan, we don't have to search very far to find a great spot to go to. Just in our area along, I've had a great time boating with friends on Lake Fenton, Ponemah Lake, and Holloway Reservoir. Add to that all the other lakes I haven't been out on like Silver Lake, Lobdell Lake, and so many more.

Related
Banana 101.5

13 MI Beaches That Are Closed Or Have Contamination Advisories

As you plan for the weekend, make sure your favorite beach isn't closed. Summertime in Michigan is the best. Whether you plan to hit the water on a boat or at the beach, we all enjoy some sun and relaxation. The only downside is when your favorite beach is closed or has a contamination advisory.
Banana 101.5

Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Genesee County and Surrounding Areas?

If you know me, you know I'm a chicken wing eating fool. It's the one thing I order just about every time when I go out to eat at restaurants. I'm not talking boneless here, I'm talking traditional, bone-in chicken wings. I was going to write an article on who...
Banana 101.5

Michigan K-9 Amazingly Finds Woman’s Lost Wedding Rings on Beach

We always hear about K-9's and their ability to sniff out just about anything. Well, one Michigan K-9 just proved that by sniffing out a woman's wedding rings on a beach in the Upper Peninsula. I can see a dog finding an article of clothing, a weapon, or even a...
Banana 101.5

Bright Blue, Slow Moving Meteors Appear Over Michigan This Week

It will be a classic case of quality over quantity when it comes to the meteor shower over Michigan this week. The Alpha Capricornids meteor shower starts to become visible in mid-July and runs through early August. If you're wondering why you've never heard of this meteor shower, don't worry, you're not alone. This is not one of the more popular meteor showers due to the low number of meteors per hour.
Banana 101.5

Frank’s Hoppy Bistro Opening In Fenton

I was so excited when I woke up this morning and read that my friend Rachel Medore is opening up a restaurant in Fenton. Rachel, along with her husband Shayne and business partner Kevin Kihn will be opening Frank's Hoppy Bistro. Many of you remember Frank's Tavern, Rachel is also...
Banana 101.5

Get on the River With the 2021 Flint River Flotilla in August

The Flint River Flotilla is back for 2021. For those that want to float down the river this summer but don't have time to set up a trip up north, don't worry, you'll be able to get your floating fix locally in August. The Flint River Flotilla 2021 will take to the river on Saturday, August 7th. Choose your own adventure on the Flint River Flotilla 2021 - Expedition on the Flint?
Banana 101.5

Four Michigan Resorts in Running for ‘Best Wine Country Hotel’ in US

The Mitten State is getting recognized as one of the premier spots for wine in the country! Not only is a Michigan location in the running for "Top Wine Country in the U.S." in a USA Today poll, but four resorts in the state are competing for "Best Wine Country Hotel in America".
Banana 101.5

Unique Michigan Cereal Café To Be Spotlight of New Food Network Show

Picture it. Saturday morning cartoons and your favorite bowl of cereal. Remember? Now what if you could enjoy creations made from those yummy boxed treats, and some new mash-up, in a restaurant like a grown-up? Well leave it to a 17 year old to understand that we never truly stop...
Flint, MIPosted by
Banana 101.5

Vacant Building on North End to be Turned Into Co-op Grocery Store

Flint's north side will soon see the revitalization of a vacant building. A new project in the City of Flint will see a vacant building on the north end of Flint turned into a co-op grocery store. The new North Flint Food Market will be placed in the long-vacant building at Pierson and Clio Roads. This new market is expected to create 27 new and permanent, full-time jobs.
Banana 101.5

Video Footage Shows Destructive Tornado That Ripped Through Armada

It was a brutal weekend of destructive and devastating weather especially for those living in Armada. The small town got hit with an EF-1 tornado that ripped through their downtown area. I'd heard about the tornado that tore through downtown Armada on Saturday evening but I guess I didn't realize...
Banana 101.5

Air Force to Land Planes on Northern Michigan Highway

Yep, you read that right. The Air Force will be landing planes on a Michigan highway. Coming up in August, the United States Air Force will be conducting drills, which are part of the Northern Strike war-readiness exercise. As part of the drills, pilots will partake in training that will teach them to land on civilian roadways.
Banana 101.5

Employees of Van Buren Township Must Get Vaccinated or Lose Their Jobs

I'm all about people getting vaccinated, I stand behind it 100%. However, I don't stand behind someone forcing it on individuals. As important and safe that I believe it is, I still think it's a personal choice. Municipal employees of Van Buren Township are being told that they have to...
Banana 101.5

Police in Michigan Now Able to Identify People with Deafness or Autism

Getting pulled over by police for a traffic violation can be a scary situation for someone with deafness or autism. It's very difficult for people with these conditions to sometimes understand or even comply with officers. Hell, it can be scary for police officers too who have to deal with or walk into an unknown situation. Well, that is about to change in Michigan.

