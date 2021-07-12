10 Amazing Boating Spots in Michigan for a Great Day on the Water

Boating is one of Michigan's greatest pastimes to enjoy in the summer. When it comes to getting out on the lake during the summer in Michigan, we don't have to search very far to find a great spot to go to. Just in our area along, I've had a great time boating with friends on Lake Fenton, Ponemah Lake, and Holloway Reservoir. Add to that all the other lakes I haven't been out on like Silver Lake, Lobdell Lake, and so many more.