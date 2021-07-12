'Rubikon' selected for Cannes' Frontieres Showcase

“This festival feels more alive than any other I can think of,” says Jane Schoenbrun. “Filmmakers and performance artists introduce each screening with elaborate performances that are essentially live theater. The parties and events are as innovative and inspiring as the films themselves, and ‘chief instigating officer’ and festival director Dan Brawley does a consistently genius job of pushing at the boundaries of what a film event can be — a screening I saw a few years back of Ingrid Veninger’s He Hated Pigeons, with a live score by Rozalind MacPhail, made me audibly weep. Small-town Wilmington, North Carolina is the platonic ideal of a college town — full of great thrift shops, record stores, and a big grassy field that’s essentially festival headquarters — one that features a decommissioned school-bus you can hang out in.” What else could you ask for? Well: “We host a wild experiment every year with lots of performance art and late-night open mics,” says Brawley. “Our annual ‘Bus To Lumberton’ installation/experience honors David Lynch’s film Blue Velvet, which was shot here in Wilmington with locations all around the festival venues.” Finally, he adds, “this year, radical editing collective Racer Trash has taken the challenge and will be slicing and splicing something super special for your eyeholes.”