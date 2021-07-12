Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Rubikon' selected for Cannes' Frontieres Showcase

Birmingham Star
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], July 12 (ANI): The first teaser for the upcoming sci-fi movie 'Rubikon' has been released. It's one of the seven international genre projects selected for this year's Frontieres Buyers Showcase, which is running during the Cannes Film Festival. According to Variety, 'Rubikon', directed by Magdalena Lauritsch and written...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roland Emmerich
Person
George Blagden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Ani#Sci Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesUS News and World Report

Cannes to Award Palme D'Or as Selected by Spike Lee Jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d'Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes' closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year's Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.
Visual ArtTime

Cannes, France

This iconic location on the French Riviera is accustomed to the limelight. But as Cannes emerges from pandemic shutdown, the tiny town is honoring its own inhabitants. Submerged up to 5 m below the sea, about a 15-minute ferry ride from Cannes off the coast of Île Ste.-Marguerite, the newly minted Underwater Eco-Museum features a series of towering sculptures of local residents, including a 7-year-old student and an elderly fisherman. Each is chiseled out of environmentally friendly materials by British underwater artist Jason deCaires Taylor. The return of the in-person Cannes Film Festival in July brought all manner of A-listers to La Croisette, Cannes’ main boulevard, though the place to stay is Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, in nearby Antibes, which is on its 151st season. And in the fall, look out for the new Hôtel Belle Plage, an eco-conscious, wellness-oriented boutique property from the team behind Paris’ trendy Hôtel National des Arts et Métiers. —Chrissie McClatchie.
MoviesDeadline

IFC Films Picks Up Andrea Arnold’s Buzzy Cannes Doc ‘Cow’

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has taken North American rights to Andrea Arnold’s well-received Cannes Film Festival documentary Cow. Cow, which made its world premiere earlier this month in the newly created Cannes Premiere section, reps IFC and Arnold’s second teaming together after her award-winning Fish Tank, which starred Katie Jarvis and Michael Fassbender.
Los Angeles, CASFGate

Focus Features to Hold First Oscars FYC In-Person Screening Event for 'Stillwater' With Matt Damon in 350-Seat Theater (EXCLUSIVE)

No rest for the weary, especially when it comes to Oscar campaigning. Focus Features has set up the first Oscars FYC special screening and conversation of the awards season for Tom McCarthy’s “Stillwater” with star Matt Damon and the writer and director scheduled to attend in-person at the 350-seat Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles.
MoviesDen of Geek

New A24 Horror Movie Lamb Could Be the Craziest Film of the Fall

As a logline, it almost sounds like a comedy—the type of gonzo horror-laugh hybrid Troma would’ve made back in the day. Yet by all accounts, co-writer and director Valdimar Jóhannsson is as serious as a heart attack in his creepy new folk horror tale, Lamb, which now has a trailer to back up its premise about a young, childless couple adopting a creature that is neither lamb or human.
Wilmington, NCMovieMaker

The 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World 2021, Presented by FilmFreeway

“This festival feels more alive than any other I can think of,” says Jane Schoenbrun. “Filmmakers and performance artists introduce each screening with elaborate performances that are essentially live theater. The parties and events are as innovative and inspiring as the films themselves, and ‘chief instigating officer’ and festival director Dan Brawley does a consistently genius job of pushing at the boundaries of what a film event can be — a screening I saw a few years back of Ingrid Veninger’s He Hated Pigeons, with a live score by Rozalind MacPhail, made me audibly weep. Small-town Wilmington, North Carolina is the platonic ideal of a college town — full of great thrift shops, record stores, and a big grassy field that’s essentially festival headquarters — one that features a decommissioned school-bus you can hang out in.” What else could you ask for? Well: “We host a wild experiment every year with lots of performance art and late-night open mics,” says Brawley. “Our annual ‘Bus To Lumberton’ installation/experience honors David Lynch’s film Blue Velvet, which was shot here in Wilmington with locations all around the festival venues.” Finally, he adds, “this year, radical editing collective Racer Trash has taken the challenge and will be slicing and splicing something super special for your eyeholes.”
MoviesHollywood Reporter

The Green Knight

‘The Green Knight’ Filmmaker David Lowery on the “Nightmare” Shoot and ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’. 2020 had very few silver linings, but for The Green Knight filmmaker David Lowery, the coronavirus pandemic-related delay allowed him to reshape his Arthurian epic with newfound perspective after…. Box Office: ‘Jungle Cruise’ Earns $2.7M...
Moviesmxdwn.com

A24 Release Bizarre ‘Lamb’ Trailer Starring Noomi Rapace

A24 Films has truly been a breath of fresh air in the past nine years since it was founded in 2012. From the studios that gave us Academy Award-winning Moonlight, indie gems such as Lady Bird, The Lighthouse, Ex-Machina, and the adrenaline-infused Uncut Gems (one of Adam Sandler’s best films in recent memory), we now get a glimpse of their newest work, Lamb.
MoviesBirmingham Star

Tom Hanks joins Wes Anderson's next untitled project

Washington [US], July 31 (ANI): Hollywood star Tom Hanks is all set to enter the jewel-box world of Wes Anderson films. The Oscar-winning actor will be playing a cameo role in the filmmaker's next, as of yet untitled project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the said project, which is expected...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
TV & VideosDecider

Is ‘Stillwater’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will Matt Damon’s Movie Be Streaming?

Move over, Liam Neeson, because Matt Damon is taking on the role of protective papa in his new crime drama, Stillwater, which is opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Spotlight filmmaker Tom McCarthy—who also co-wrote the screenplay with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, and Noé Debré—Stillwater tells the story of an oil worker named Bill Baker (Damon) who is desperately searching for a way to help his estranged daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin) clear her name. While studying abroad in France, Allison has been falsely arrested for murder and is awaiting trial. Bill struggles to wade through the French legal system and language barrier as the clock is ticking, and he has to decide just how far he’s willing to go to save his daughter.
Tuscumbia, ALcourierjournal.net

Showcase at the Music HoF

TUSCUMBIA – The Alabama Music Showcase and Concert takes place Saturday, July 31 on the grounds of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame at 617 US Hwy 72 W in Tuscumbia. This day-long event will help close out the W.C. Handy Music Festival and has a little something for everyone. In addition to the music, there will be shopping vendors, food, kid’s activities, and much more.
MoviesUSA Today

'Titane' gets top Cannes Film Festival honor, selected by Spike Lee and festival jury

“Titane” has won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, making Julia Ducournau the second female filmmaker to win the festival’s top honor in its 74 year history. The win was mistakenly announced by jury president Spike Lee at the top of the show, unleashing a few moments of confusion. Ducournau did not immediately come to the stage to accept the award, instead waiting until the formal announcement at the end of the ceremony.
Moviesfilm-book.com

THE FABELMANS (2022): New Character Actors Added to Upcoming Steven Spielberg Film

Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Film Adds Supporting Players. Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film, The Fabelmans, has added these character actors: Judd Hirsch, Robin Bartlett, Jeannie Berlin and Jonathan Hadary. If Steven Spielberg’s upcoming semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans didn’t have enough hype surrounding it already, some new talented supporting players have been brought...

Comments / 0

Community Policy