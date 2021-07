During World War II, the USS Indianapolis frequently served as the flagship for Admiral Raymond Spruance. In 1943 and 1944 he commanded the Fifth Fleet in battles across the Central Pacific. The USS Indy survived a bomb released during a kamikaze attack which badly damaged the ship and killed 9 members of the crew. The ship earned a total of 10 battle stars for being in every major battle from the Aleutian Islands in the northern Pacific to major battles in the southern Pacific. The Pacific battles included Iwo Jima, Tarawa, Saipan Tinian, Peleliu, and the Gilbert Islands, just to name a few. The USS Indianapolis also accomplished completing a top-secret mission that was of the utmost significance to national security and critical to ending WWII.