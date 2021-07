Software and security industry veterans round out C-suite, align Privitar for next stage of innovation and growth. Privitar, the leader in modern data provisioning, announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointments of Victoria Normark as Chief Technology Officer, Pat Walsh as Chief Marketing Officer, and Bill Ziske as Senior Vice President of Sales, North America. The additions of these software and security industry veterans align Privitar for its next stage of innovation and growth, as the company continues to expand its industry-leading data privacy capabilities and builds out its modern data provisioning platform.