DigiCert Announces Availability of New Verified Mark Certificates: Companies Can Add Their Logo in Email Inboxes to Improve Brand Recognition and Email Engagement

Protects Companies Against Cloud and SaaS Breaches by Continuously Monitoring and Protecting Sensitive Data Accessed and Stored in SaaS Platforms. From ransomware to data breaches, global cybersecurity incidents against organizations, governments, and individuals are on the rise. There have been a multitude of attacks over the past year, from SolarWinds and Kaseya to the Microsoft Exchange attack and the breach of Canadian plane manufacturer Bombardier. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts global cybercrime costs will hit $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. As the sophistication, complexity, and frequency of cybersecurity attacks continue to grow, organizations must decrease their security risk to ensure that they are protected on all fronts.