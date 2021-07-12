Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

DigiCert Announces Availability of New Verified Mark Certificates: Companies Can Add Their Logo in Email Inboxes to Improve Brand Recognition and Email Engagement

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 18 days ago

Verified Mark Certificates (Vmcs), Part Of Google-Driven Brand Indicators for Message Identification (Bimi) Initiative, Provide a Visual Trust Indicator When Domain-Based Message Authentication, Reporting & Conformance (Dmarc)-Verified Emails Reach the Inbox. DigiCert, Inc., the world’s leading provider of TLS/SSL and PKI solutions, announced that it is now issuing Verified Mark...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Security#Email Clients#Internet Security#Improve Brand Recognition#Email Engagement#Bimi#Tls Ssl#Pki#Bimi#Digicert Certcentral#Vmc#The Bimi Working Group#Cybervision Hosting Co#Gmail#Api
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Internet
Related
Softwareaithority.com

Sumo Logic Supercharges Observability Solution to Accelerate Innovation and Ensure Application Reliability

New Capabilities Including Real User Monitoring, Span Analytics and Easily Queryable Raw Tracing Data Provides Observers and Analysts with Deeper Insights to Manage Modern Applications. Sumo Logic, a pioneer in continuous intelligence, announced new capabilities that augment analytics-powered use cases and capture end user experience as part of its Observability...
Technologyaithority.com

Communication Technology Services and Druid Software Partner for 5G and 4G Private Wireless Networks for the Enterprise

Communication Technology Services, LLC, (CTS), a leading telecommunications infrastructure solution and managed services provider, announces a strategic partnership with Druid Software, an enterprise mobile core cellular network software company. CTS will incorporate Druid’s Raemis™ application into its managed service platform to deliver innovative private wireless network solutions for enterprises using the Citizens Band Radio Services (CBRS) band. The CTS solution gives enterprises unparalleled performance and control of their wireless networks.
Businessaithority.com

WalkMe Unveils Latest Product Updates During Elevate, the World’s Largest Digital Adoption Professionals Event

Coinciding With Dap Professionals Day, New Enhancements Include Enterprise-Grade Capabilities, Improved Usability and Performance for Faster Time to Value of Digital Transformation Investments. WalkMe Ltd., a leading provider of digital adoption solutions,announced enhanced capabilities available in the latest release of the WalkMe Digital Adoption Platform (DAP). Unveiled in conjunction with...
Softwaremartechseries.com

AppOmni Expands Depth And Breadth of SaaS Security Management Platform

Protects Companies Against Cloud and SaaS Breaches by Continuously Monitoring and Protecting Sensitive Data Accessed and Stored in SaaS Platforms. From ransomware to data breaches, global cybersecurity incidents against organizations, governments, and individuals are on the rise. There have been a multitude of attacks over the past year, from SolarWinds and Kaseya to the Microsoft Exchange attack and the breach of Canadian plane manufacturer Bombardier. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts global cybercrime costs will hit $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. As the sophistication, complexity, and frequency of cybersecurity attacks continue to grow, organizations must decrease their security risk to ensure that they are protected on all fronts.
Technologyaithority.com

Riversand, a Syndigo Company, Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for PIM Applications for Commerce in 2021

Riversand, a Syndigo Company and leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, announced that was named a Leader in the 2021 IDC MarketScape for PIM Applications for Commerce. Syndigo, a leading SaaS product information and syndication company, and which acquired Riversand earlier this year, was also named as a Major Player in the same report.
Technologyaithority.com

Matador AI Announces Integration with One-Eighty CRM, Empowering Canadian Dealers

Matador AI, the SMS-first marketing automation platform purpose-built for car dealerships, is excited to announce an integration with One-Eighty CRM. This integration continues the partnership between Matador AI and CDK Global, the technology company that owns and deploys One-Eighty for Canadian automotive dealers. Matador AI is already integrated with the eLead CRM, another of CDKs technology products.
Softwaremartechseries.com

DRUID AI and Service Centrix Announce their New Partnership

DRUID, a worldwide leader in conversational AI technology for enterprise productivity, and Service Centrix, a consulting company among the leading RPA implementation providers for the CEE region, are pleased to announce they have entered a strategic partnership focused on empowering businesses to focus on the key drivers by enabling seamless IT processes throughout the organization and providing conversational solutions to various business challenges.
Softwareaithority.com

Yext Enhances Its AI Search Platform With Phoenix Algorithm Update, Test Search Tools, Data Connectors, And New Apps Framework

Yext, Inc. the AI Search Company, announced the availability of its Summer ’21 Release for early access. Underpinned by the new “Phoenix” search algorithm update, the release introduces features like dynamic reranking for search results, revamped test search and experience training, and a reimagining of Yext’s data connector and app frameworks — all to equip business customers with modern and powerful search solutions.
Softwareaithority.com

Wavicle Data Solutions Introduces Augment™, Its New Machine Learning-Powered Augmented Data Management Platform

Augment™ Solution Offers Completely Unified Platform to Fill Market Gaps for Faster Time to Value for Data Integration, Data Quality, and Data Privacy Compliance. Chicago-based Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading data analytics firm offering cloud migration services and data management consulting, announced the launch of Augment™, the company’s new data management platform for achieving clean, compliant data as quickly as possible. Augment was specifically developed to address the ongoing challenges Wavicle teams experienced with their client’s data analytics and data management projects and the gaps that lead to expensive developments and delayed data delivery.
Technologyaithority.com

Open Source Technology lakeFS Prompts $23 Million In Funding To Improve Lifecycle Management Of Data Lakes

Created by Treeverse, lakeFS is the leading answer to the havoc big data has wrought upon the global enterprise. Treeverse, the creator of lakeFS, the open-source technology that brings streamlined data lifecycle management and version control to data lakes, today announced $23 million in funding to date, which will further accelerate the development and adoption of the innovative solution designed for any enterprise data team tasked with managing petabytes or more of data in one shared system. Dell Technologies Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, and Zeev Ventures led the round.
Businessaithority.com

Socure Reinvents KYC Accuracy and Coverage, Delivering up to 94% Customer Approval Rates for Hard-to-Identify Populations, Including Gen Z, Millennials, and New-to-Country

Socure announces industry-first capabilities, including eCBSV support as part of an integrated KYC solution and hyper-accurate address normalization, as well as SSN pre-fill for improved customer experience. Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and trust solutions, introduced several technologies as it further expands its KYC solution, currently used...
Businessaithority.com

Alteryx Becomes Elite Partner in the Snowflake Partner Network to Further Accelerate Analytics and Data Science Automation for Global Organizations

Alteryx Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods Analytics Solutions on Snowflake Showcased During Recent Snowflake Forum. Alteryx, Inc., the Analytics Automation company, announced the company has achieved Elite Technology Partner status in the Snowflake Partner Network. Alteryx accelerates value from Snowflake, Data Cloud Company to business users by providing unified analytics automation for knowledge workers across an organization.
Internetmartechseries.com

SproutLoud Simplifies Video Marketing Localized for SMB Reseller Networks

Major brands that sell through local small-to-medium businesses know they need to be findable in the digital spaces that their customers frequent. That’s why SproutLoud, a leader in Distributed Marketing technology, is proud to announce a new capability that makes highly customized video marketing — on CTV, OTT, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and cable TV — fast, easy, and scalable for brands and their SMB resellers in local markets.
Technologyaithority.com

Sincro and Tekion Announce First Real-Time Integration Between Automotive Dealer Management System and Dealer Websites

Automotive digital marketing leader Sincro and transformative cloud-native platform company Tekion announced the first API-based direct two-way integration of a dealer management system (DMS) and dealer websites in real time. Dealers using a Sincro website and Tekion’s Automotive Retail Cloud can now access accurate data synced simultaneously between both technologies. This improves the buying experience for consumers, who will see up-to-date vehicle inventory and pricing information as well as receive personalized communications from dealers.
Businessaithority.com

Saviynt and Deloitte Expand Strategic Alliance to Deliver Turnkey Digital Identity+ Solutions

New Delivery Model Offers Tailored Cloud Identity Solutions to Enterprises Worldwide. Saviynt, a leading provider of enterprise cloud identity solutions, announced its technology platform is now available as a managed service with Deloitte, one of the largest cyber risk services providers. The expansion delivers Saviynt’s identity governance, privileged access, and access risk analytics capabilities to organizations as a managed service through Deloitte’s Digital Identity+ Platform, bringing together Saviynt’s innovative technology and Deloitte’s deep experience in providing strategic business solutions.
Technologyaithority.com

Empower Semiconductor Begins Volume Production of the EP70XX Integrated Voltage Regulator (IVR) Family

World’s Smallest and Fastest Voltage Regulators Now in Production with 10 Week Lead Times. Empower Semiconductor, provider of the first and only Integrated Voltage Regulator (IVR), announced the production release of its EP70xx series of devices to drive a dramatic reduction in power consumption in data centers globally. This family of high-performance power management ICs utilize Empower’s breakthrough technology to eliminate all external components, delivering the smallest and highest performance solution in the industry.
Businessaithority.com

Tunein and iHeartMedia Partner on Strategic Technology and Content Distribution Deal

IHeartMedia’s 850+ Leading Digital Stations Nationwide Will Now be Available on TuneIn. iHeartMedia Will Become TuneIn’s Premier Local Ad Sales Representation Partner. TuneIn Taps Triton Digital to Monetize TuneIn’s Local Inventory, Helping Advertisers Reach New Audiences at Scale. TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming audio service, and iHeartMedia, the leading...
Softwareaithority.com

SysTools Launched Cloud Data Migration Service & Email Migration Software to Accelerate the Digital Transformation

Moving from one cloud to another cloud is too much hassle, main pain points in Cloud Migration are implementation, downtime, teams struggle and fear of data loss. To ease the process and mitigate the risk of data loss, SysTools has introduced SysTools Cloud Migration Service and it gives smooth and frictionless data migration experience to SysTools customers.
Softwareaithority.com

Genpact Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Ecosystem; Publishes Ready for Guidewire Integration to Enable Easy Access to Claims Handling Services

Guidewire Software, Inc., the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, announced that Genpact, a firm focused on delivering digital transformation, including deep expertise in claims processing, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner. The companies also announced that Genpact’s new Ready for Guidewire validated add-on is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Comments / 0

Community Policy