If you have your hopes up to see the Ana de Armas‘ Marilyn Monroe biopic this awards season, then sit down. I have some bad news for you…. Netflix has bumped Blonde to 2022. Variety broke the story but didn’t give a reason for the push. Judging by Netflix’s slate for the upcoming season, it’s very possible they just had too many awards-worthy movies (including new films from Jane Campion and Adam McKay) and they didn’t want to compete with themselves.