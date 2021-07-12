Cancel
Celebrities

Drake Bell Sentenced to 2 Years Probation for Child Endangerment

By Reid Nakamura
TheWrap
Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell was sentenced to two years probation on Monday for charges related to inappropriate contact with an underage girl in 2017. Bell was sentenced in a Cuyahoga County court by Judge Timothy McCormick after pleading guilty last month to felony attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a misdemeanor. In addition to two years of probation, Bell must also serve 200 hours of community service and register as a sex offender.

