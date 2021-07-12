Nationwide Survey Forecasts Big Tech Investment Ahead for Nursing Education

Strategic investment amplifies Matterport’s platform for third party integrations and add-ons with integrations for BIM and smart home IoT technologies. Matterport, Inc. the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, announced its strategic partnership and investment in SIMLAB, a technology company that specializes in the digitization of buildings throughout the design and construction phases and the development of software toolkits to help architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) teams communicate more efficiently and effectively at every project stage. Using the Matterport platform, the company creates products and features that integrate Matterport digital twins with Building Information Modeling (BIM) and smart home IoT technologies. The partnership is intended to fuel the development of new integrations and innovative products to meet the needs of AEC customers.