Nationwide Survey Forecasts Big Tech Investment Ahead for Nursing Education

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 18 days ago

Findings point to a hybrid classroom geared for digital learners with emerging and existing technologies. New technology is set to have a significant impact on the classroom of the future for nursing education, as indicated by the results of a new survey of nurse educators published today by Wolters Kluwer, Health. “Forecast for the Future: Technology Trends in Nursing Education” identified respondents’ plans for technology usage, adoption, and investment during the next five years and shed light on the barriers and opportunities related to those initiatives. This is the second survey of nursing school administrators, faculty, and deans conducted by Wolters Kluwer in collaboration with the National League for Nursing.

#Big Tech#Nursing Schools#Investment#Health#Post Covid#Ar#Vr#Ehr#Rn#Faan
