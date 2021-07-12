Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Whataburger's Newest Shake Flavor Is Only Available For Summer

By Aimee Lamoureux
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is there a more refreshing treat on a warm summer day than a nice, cold milkshake? It's a snack that's not quite a beverage and not quite ice cream, but rather the perfect blend of a treat that's sweet and creamy without being too heavy. Not only is it not quite as filling as a big bowl of ice cream, but it is also a much more portable and less messy dessert, one that is far less likely to drip all over your hands in the hot sun.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flavoring#Coffee#Fast Food Chain#Food Drink#The Whataburger App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Dairy Queen announces July Blizzard of the Month

There are certain combinations that just make perfect sense. Peanut butter and Jelly. Burgers and fries. Pepperoni and pizza. (But not pineapple. Never, ever pineapple.) Dairy Queen has been giving ice cream lovers the world over great combinations thanks to their Blizzard. Think about it. Reese’s Pieces and vanilla soft...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
RecipesPosted by
Parade

31 Of the Greatest Cake Recipes Of All Time Everyone Should Try Once

It is no secret I know a thing or two about baking, specifically cakes! At an early age, I would visit my grandmother in Mississippi and watch her bake for hours. Her reputation spoke for itself and neighbors were always lined up at her door ready to experience a taste of “Big Mama’s, melt-in-your-mouth” desserts! To this day, I am preserving all the greatness I learned from her and instilling that same love in my recipes. It was only fitting I share my favorite cake recipes suitable for bakers at any skill level!
Recipescountryliving.com

Tuna Noodle Casserole

Tuna noodle casserole is perfect for nights when you don't want to go shopping or spend money on takeout. Made mostly with pantry ingredients, it's easy to keep everything you need to make it on hand. Lots of recipes recommend making a fresh sauce with cream and mushrooms, but here, we're sticking with cans of condensed mushroom soup. The point of this meal is that it is both delicious and easy. And we're keeping it that way!
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie Recipe

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Filipino Fruit Salad Is a Pantry-Friendly Dish With One Weird Ingredient

While Asian food is very well-known in the US, Filipino food is still a bit of a mystery. With new Filipino restaurants popping up across the country, Filipino style dishes are becoming increasingly popular. One of the most well know Filipino desserts is a Filipino fruit salad. This dish is commonly served in the Philippines on Noche Buena, aka Christmas Eve, or at any special family gathering.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
Recipesthecountrycook.net

MARINATED TOMATO CUCUMBER SALAD

This recipe for Marinated Tomato Cucumber Salad takes advantage of those abundant summer vegetables and combines them with the most deliciously easy marinade!. I'm not sure there are other vegetables that scream "summer!" quite like tomatoes and cucumbers. Most home gardeners always plant tomatoes and cucumbers because they are very easy to grow. And they grow in abundance! I love to make this Marinated Tomato Cucumber Salad recipe to use up those garden veggies as a fresh side dish for my summer meals. It also makes a wonderfully light lunch too. The marinade really brings out the best in the vegetables while still allowing their natural flavors to shine through. If you haven't made marinated tomato cucumber salad before, I hope you'll give this recipe a try!
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Peach Dump Cake

Dessert doesn’t get much easier than a dump cake. There’s no need to accumulate a pile of dishes and create a mess in the kitchen. True to its name, you literally just “dump” everything in a baking pan and pop it in the oven — although I like to think of it more as layering the ingredients and flavors.
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Dessert)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RecipesRecipeGirl

Hummingbird Cake

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy. Hummingbird Cake is a classic Southern cake recipe- first published by Southern Living Magazine in 1978. Since the main components of a Hummingbird Cake are banana and pineapple, it is thought that it originated in Jamaica sometime in the 1960’s. Some say it was named after the bird because it was a cake that was sweet enough to attract hummingbirds. The Jamaican tourism board began sending out press kits to the United States that included island recipes. That’s when versions of this cake began popping up in newspapers and community cookbooks all over the South. One home cook submitted a recipe for Hummingbird Cake to Southern Living Magazine in 1978, and its popularity took off from there.
RecipesMy Baking Addiction

Cream Cheese Fruit Dip

This classic Cream Cheese Fruit Dip is easy to make and delicious alongside fruit, diced pound cake, or even pretzels!. Say hello to your new favorite way to eat summer fruit. This Cream Cheese Fruit Dip is the perfect combination of sweet, tangy and oh-so fluffy goodness!. Serve it up...
Food & Drinksjamiesfeast.com

Chocolate Oreo Cream Cake

This is a beautiful and easy Oreo cheesecake dessert that is so creamy and delicious! It has a similar taste of the popular Oreos – so if you are a fan then this cheesecake is the perfect thing for you! Plus, you will need just several minutes to make it. Here is the recipe:
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Cook Corn on the Cob in the Microwave

Few things compare to corn on the cob, especially when you know how to pick the best sweet corn. For those who want to get their corn fix without waiting for corn to boil in a big pot or putting it on the grill, there’s another clever method. If you’re...

Comments / 0

Community Policy